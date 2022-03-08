Nursal Revolutionizes the Wellness Industry with its Innovative Massagers.

Having a massager at home is an affordable and convenient way to unwind. Nursal, the personal care and massager brand, has recently launched a TENS Massager and a Handheld Back Massager. The stylishly designed massagers by Nursal were developed with everybody – and everybody – in mind.
Designed for both form and function, the TENS Massager (HPTS0202) and Handheld Back Massager (HPC0184) are indispensable to any lifestyle. As a self-care companion, the Nursal massagers provide a temporary relief of muscle aches and pains.
Nursal Wireless TENS Massager (HPTS0202): This wireless rechargeable and powerful TENS machine can stimulate the muscles and sensory nerves, activate specific natural pain gate mechanisms, relax the body, and have pain management at any time. It is a drug-free pain relief that makes use of the Electrotherapy mechanism.
The Nursal TENS Massager is suitable for shoulders, neck, leg, waist, elbow, knee, hand pain, ankle, etc. Its lithium-ion battery provides 24 hours of use on a single charge. It has a timer that allows users to set a time of between 10-60 minutes, with the default set to 20 minutes.
Nursal Handheld Back Massager (HPC0184): This powerful handheld massager offers deep, focused relief from muscle spasms and pain while taking the daily stress away. Powerful and compact, the Nursal Handheld cordless Back Massager lasts for up to 120 minutes of usage time, enough for several complete muscle relaxation sessions.
This massager can run at 3700 rpm, with three operating modes and an adjustable speed for a relaxation experience second to none. Designed to be lightweight and with a low-noise vibration, it offers massaging power as never before.
“Never before has massage devices offered the aesthetic, technology, and experience to answer so many unmet consumer needs, not just those of serious athletes,” said the founder of Nursal. “Each detail of the Nursal massagers have been thoughtfully designed based on extensive research and feedback to create an unmatched wellness experience,” he added.
Anyone looking to manage their pain can get the massagers on the Nursal Amazon store or their website
Media Contact
Company Name: NURSAL
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1-855-666-8877
Country: United States
Website: https://nursalshop.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Nursal Revolutionizes the Wellness Industry with its Innovative Massagers.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.