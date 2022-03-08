Nursal Revolutionizes the Wellness Industry with its Innovative Massagers.

Having a massager at home is an affordable and convenient way to unwind. Nursal, the personal care and massager brand, has recently launched a TENS Massager and a Handheld Back Massager. The stylishly designed massagers by Nursal were developed with everybody – and everybody – in mind.

Designed for both form and function, the TENS Massager (HPTS0202) and Handheld Back Massager (HPC0184) are indispensable to any lifestyle. As a self-care companion, the Nursal massagers provide a temporary relief of muscle aches and pains.

Nursal Wireless TENS Massager (HPTS0202): This wireless rechargeable and powerful TENS machine can stimulate the muscles and sensory nerves, activate specific natural pain gate mechanisms, relax the body, and have pain management at any time. It is a drug-free pain relief that makes use of the Electrotherapy mechanism.

The Nursal TENS Massager is suitable for shoulders, neck, leg, waist, elbow, knee, hand pain, ankle, etc. Its lithium-ion battery provides 24 hours of use on a single charge. It has a timer that allows users to set a time of between 10-60 minutes, with the default set to 20 minutes.

Nursal Handheld Back Massager (HPC0184): This powerful handheld massager offers deep, focused relief from muscle spasms and pain while taking the daily stress away. Powerful and compact, the Nursal Handheld cordless Back Massager lasts for up to 120 minutes of usage time, enough for several complete muscle relaxation sessions.

This massager can run at 3700 rpm, with three operating modes and an adjustable speed for a relaxation experience second to none. Designed to be lightweight and with a low-noise vibration, it offers massaging power as never before.

“Never before has massage devices offered the aesthetic, technology, and experience to answer so many unmet consumer needs, not just those of serious athletes,” said the founder of Nursal. “Each detail of the Nursal massagers have been thoughtfully designed based on extensive research and feedback to create an unmatched wellness experience,” he added.

Anyone looking to manage their pain can get the massagers on the Nursal Amazon store or their website

Media Contact

Company Name: NURSAL

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1-855-666-8877

Country: United States

Website: https://nursalshop.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Nursal Revolutionizes the Wellness Industry with its Innovative Massagers.