Chemical Dust Suppressants Market is anticipated to reach around USD 2,842.91 million in 2028 – Credence Research

The Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market generated revenue of around USD 2,842.91 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 5.17% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 to reach around USD 4,230.79 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Chemical Dust Suppressants is around USD 25.62 billion during 2022 to 2028.
Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)
Chemical Dust Suppressants, also called dust control agents or dust suppression control products, are chemicals or fluids mixed or sprayed on surfaces like construction sites, mines, roads, and stockpiles to reduce the spread of dust. They are basically used to suppress and reduce undesired dust being discharged or emitted into the air, soil, and environment to prevent pollution and disease. Based on its nature, Dry Type Dust Suppressant and Wet Type Dust Suppressant are two major types of Chemical Dust Suppressants.
Wet Dust Suppressants to Grow at Rapid Pace
Dry Type Dust Suppressant and Wet Type Dust Suppressant are some of the important types of Chemical Dust Suppressants used across different industries. However, Wet Dust Suppressants are growing in demand owing to wide acceptance from end-users. While, Dry Dust Suppressants are likely to grow at a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period.
Mining & Construction to Grow at Rapid Pace
Mining, Power Plants, Refineries, Construction, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Metal Extraction, Industrial Materials, Rock Production, Others are major applications of the global Chemical Dust Suppressants industry. Mining 7 construction activities are growing at a rapid pace around the world. It can be attributed to rapid growth of economies and increasing urbanization. Mining & construction sites are major points of dust creation. Hence, demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants is rising in mining as well as construction industry.
Calcium Chloride and Magnesium Chloride to Hold Largest Share
Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Asphalt Emulsions, Oil Emulsions, Polymeric Emulsions and Others are some of the major types of Chemical Dust Suppressants. Magnesium Chloride and Calcium Chloride are two leading types of Chemical Dust Suppressants used across all industries. They collectively held over 50% share in 2021.
Asia Pacific is Leading Chemical Dust Suppressants Demand
Asia Pacific is leading the Chemical Dust Suppressants industry with over 30% share in 2021. Presence of large number mining, construction and other industries in the region is mainly driving the demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants.
Major players operating in the ADM, Benetech, Inc., Borregaard, Cargill, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Ecolab, Evonik Industries AG, GelTech Solutions, Hexion, Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation), Shaw Almex Industries Ltd and SUEZ. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world. Increasing production capacity in order to achieve economies of scale and growing in market share is primary focus of the industry participants.
Market Segmentation
Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Nature, 2016 – 2028
- Dry Type Dust Suppressant
- Wet Type Dust Suppressant
Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Type, 2016 – 2028
- Lignin Sulfonate
- Calcium Chloride
- Magnesium Chloride
- Asphalt Emulsions
- Oil Emulsions
- Polymeric Emulsions
- Others
Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Application, 2016 – 2028
- Mining
- Construction
- Power Plants
- Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
- Metal Extraction
- Industrial Materials
- Refineries
- Rock Production
- Others
Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Company, 2016 – 2028
- ADM
- Benetech, Inc.
- Borregaard
- Cargill
- Chemtex Speciality Limited
- Ecolab
- Evonik Industries AG
- GelTech Solutions
- Hexion
- Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation)
- Shaw Almex Industries Ltd
- SUEZ
- Others
Table of Content
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. Target Audience
1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research
1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research
1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review
1.3.4. Approach Adopted
1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach
1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
1.3.5. Assumptions
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market
3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Key Growth Trends
3.2.2. Major Industry Challenges
3.2.3. Key Growth Pockets
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021
3.3.1. Nature
3.3.2. Type
3.3.3. Application
3.3.4. Geography
3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
3.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.4. Threat of Substitute Types
3.4.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021
4.1. Company market share of key players, 2021
4.2. Top 6 Players
4.3. Top 3 Players
4.4. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players
5. COVID 19 Impact Analysis
5.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 – 2028
5.2. Impact on Import & Export
5.3. Impact on Demand & Supply
6. North America
6.1. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
6.1.1. U.S.
6.1.2. Canada
6.1.3. Mexico
6.2. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
6.2.1. Overview
6.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
6.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
6.3. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
6.3.1. Overview
6.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
6.3.3. Calcium Chloride
6.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
6.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
6.3.6. Oil Emulsions
6.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
6.3.8. Others
6.4. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
6.4.1. Overview
6.4.2. Mining
6.4.3. Construction
6.4.4. Power Plants
6.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
6.4.6. Metal Extraction
6.4.7. Industrial Materials
6.4.8. Refineries
6.4.9. Rock Production
6.4.10. Others
7. Europe
7.1. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
7.1.1. UK
7.1.2. France
7.1.3. Germany
7.1.4. Italy
7.1.5. Russia
7.1.6. Spain
7.1.7. Belgium
7.1.8. Netherland
7.1.9. Austria
7.1.10. Sweden
7.1.11. Poland
7.1.12. Denmark
7.1.13. Switzerland
7.1.14. Rest of Europe
7.2. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
7.2.1. Overview
7.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
7.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
7.3. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
7.3.1. Overview
7.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
7.3.3. Calcium Chloride
7.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
7.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
7.3.6. Oil Emulsions
7.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
7.3.8. Others
7.4. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
7.4.1. Overview
7.4.2. Mining
7.4.3. Construction
7.4.4. Power Plants
7.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
7.4.6. Metal Extraction
7.4.7. Industrial Materials
7.4.8. Refineries
7.4.9. Rock Production
7.4.10. Others
8. Asia Pacific
8.1. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
8.1.1. China
8.1.2. Japan
8.1.3. South Korea
8.1.4. India
8.1.5. Australia
8.1.6. New Zealand
8.1.7. Taiwan
8.1.8. Southeast Asia
8.1.9. Central Asia
8.1.10. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.2. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
8.2.1. Overview
8.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
8.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
8.3. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
8.3.1. Overview
8.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
8.3.3. Calcium Chloride
8.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
8.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
8.3.6. Oil Emulsions
8.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
8.3.8. Others
8.4. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
8.4.1. Overview
8.4.2. Mining
8.4.3. Construction
8.4.4. Power Plants
8.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
8.4.6. Metal Extraction
8.4.7. Industrial Materials
8.4.8. Refineries
8.4.9. Rock Production
8.4.10. Others
9. Latin America
9.1. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
9.1.1. Brazil
9.1.2. Argentina
9.1.3. Peru
9.1.4. Chile
9.1.5. Colombia
9.1.6. Rest of Latin America
9.2. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
9.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
9.3. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
9.3.1. Overview
9.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
9.3.3. Calcium Chloride
9.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
9.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
9.3.6. Oil Emulsions
9.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
9.3.8. Others
9.4. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
9.4.1. Overview
9.4.2. Mining
9.4.3. Construction
9.4.4. Power Plants
9.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
9.4.6. Metal Extraction
9.4.7. Industrial Materials
9.4.8. Refineries
9.4.9. Rock Production
9.4.10. Others
10. Middle East
10.1. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
10.1.1. UAE
10.1.2. KSA
10.1.3. Israel
10.1.4. Turkey
10.1.5. Iran
10.1.6. Rest of Middle East
10.2. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
10.2.1. Overview
10.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
10.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
10.3. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
10.3.1. Overview
10.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
10.3.3. Calcium Chloride
10.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
10.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
10.3.6. Oil Emulsions
10.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
10.3.8. Others
10.4. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
10.4.1. Overview
10.4.2. Mining
10.4.3. Construction
10.4.4. Power Plants
10.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
10.4.6. Metal Extraction
10.4.7. Industrial Materials
10.4.8. Refineries
10.4.9. Rock Production
10.4.10. Others
11. Africa
11.1. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
11.1.1. South Africa
11.1.2. Egypt
11.1.3. Nigeria
11.1.4. Rest of Africa
11.2. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
11.2.1. Overview
11.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
11.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
11.3. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
11.3.1. Overview
11.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate
11.3.3. Calcium Chloride
11.3.4. Magnesium Chloride
11.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions
11.3.6. Oil Emulsions
11.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions
11.3.8. Others
11.4. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
11.4.1. Overview
11.4.2. Mining
11.4.3. Construction
11.4.4. Power Plants
11.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
11.4.6. Metal Extraction
11.4.7. Industrial Materials
11.4.8. Refineries
11.4.9. Rock Production
11.4.10. Others
12. Global
12.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
12.1.1. Overview
12.1.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant
12.1.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant
12.2. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
12.2.1. Overview
12.2.2. Lignin Sulfonate
12.2.3. Calcium Chloride
12.2.4. Magnesium Chloride
12.2.5. Asphalt Emulsions
12.2.6. Oil Emulsions
12.2.7. Polymeric Emulsions
12.2.8. Others
12.3. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)
12.3.1. Overview
12.3.2. Mining
12.3.3. Construction
12.3.4. Power Plants
12.3.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
12.3.6. Metal Extraction
12.3.7. Industrial Materials
12.3.8. Refineries
12.3.9. Rock Production
12.3.10. Others
13. Company Profiles
13.1. ADM
13.2. Benetech, Inc.
13.3. Borregaard
13.4. Cargill
13.5. Chemtex Speciality Limited
13.6. Ecolab
13.7. Evonik Industries AG
13.8. GelTech Solutions
13.9. Hexion
13.10. Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation)
13.11. Shaw Almex Industries Ltd
13.12. SUEZ
13.13. Others
