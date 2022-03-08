Chemical Dust Suppressants Market is anticipated to reach around USD 2,842.91 million in 2028 – Credence Research

The revenue generated by the global Chemical Dust Suppressants market in 2021 was over USD 2,842.91 million and expected to generate revenue worth USD 4,230.79 million in 2028.

The Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market generated revenue of around USD 2,842.91 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of over 5.17% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 to reach around USD 4,230.79 million in 2028. While, cumulative growth opportunity presented by the global Chemical Dust Suppressants is around USD 25.62 billion during 2022 to 2028.

Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, 2021 – 2028 (USD Million)

Chemical Dust Suppressants, also called dust control agents or dust suppression control products, are chemicals or fluids mixed or sprayed on surfaces like construction sites, mines, roads, and stockpiles to reduce the spread of dust. They are basically used to suppress and reduce undesired dust being discharged or emitted into the air, soil, and environment to prevent pollution and disease. Based on its nature, Dry Type Dust Suppressant and Wet Type Dust Suppressant are two major types of Chemical Dust Suppressants.

Wet Dust Suppressants to Grow at Rapid Pace

Dry Type Dust Suppressant and Wet Type Dust Suppressant are some of the important types of Chemical Dust Suppressants used across different industries. However, Wet Dust Suppressants are growing in demand owing to wide acceptance from end-users. While, Dry Dust Suppressants are likely to grow at a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period.

Mining & Construction to Grow at Rapid Pace

Mining, Power Plants, Refineries, Construction, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Metal Extraction, Industrial Materials, Rock Production, Others are major applications of the global Chemical Dust Suppressants industry. Mining 7 construction activities are growing at a rapid pace around the world. It can be attributed to rapid growth of economies and increasing urbanization. Mining & construction sites are major points of dust creation. Hence, demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants is rising in mining as well as construction industry.

Calcium Chloride and Magnesium Chloride to Hold Largest Share

Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Asphalt Emulsions, Oil Emulsions, Polymeric Emulsions and Others are some of the major types of Chemical Dust Suppressants. Magnesium Chloride and Calcium Chloride are two leading types of Chemical Dust Suppressants used across all industries. They collectively held over 50% share in 2021.

Asia Pacific is Leading Chemical Dust Suppressants Demand

Asia Pacific is leading the Chemical Dust Suppressants industry with over 30% share in 2021. Presence of large number mining, construction and other industries in the region is mainly driving the demand for Chemical Dust Suppressants.

Major players operating in the ADM, Benetech, Inc., Borregaard, Cargill, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Ecolab, Evonik Industries AG, GelTech Solutions, Hexion, Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation), Shaw Almex Industries Ltd and SUEZ. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants market is characterized by the presence of large number of manufacturers across the world. Increasing production capacity in order to achieve economies of scale and growing in market share is primary focus of the industry participants.

Market Segmentation

Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Nature, 2016 – 2028

Dry Type Dust Suppressant

Wet Type Dust Suppressant

Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Type, 2016 – 2028

Lignin Sulfonate

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Asphalt Emulsions

Oil Emulsions

Polymeric Emulsions

Others

Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Application, 2016 – 2028

Mining

Construction

Power Plants

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Metal Extraction

Industrial Materials

Refineries

Rock Production

Others

Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market by Company, 2016 – 2028

ADM

Benetech, Inc.

Borregaard

Cargill

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Ecolab

Evonik Industries AG

GelTech Solutions

Hexion

Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation)

Shaw Almex Industries Ltd

SUEZ

Others

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Major Industry Challenges

3.2.3. Key Growth Pockets

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Nature

3.3.2. Type

3.3.3. Application

3.3.4. Geography

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

3.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.4. Threat of Substitute Types

3.4.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

4.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

4.2. Top 6 Players

4.3. Top 3 Players

4.4. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

5.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 – 2028

5.2. Impact on Import & Export

5.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

6. North America

6.1. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

6.1.1. U.S.

6.1.2. Canada

6.1.3. Mexico

6.2. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

6.2.1. Overview

6.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

6.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

6.3. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

6.3.1. Overview

6.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

6.3.3. Calcium Chloride

6.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

6.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

6.3.6. Oil Emulsions

6.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

6.3.8. Others

6.4. North America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

6.4.1. Overview

6.4.2. Mining

6.4.3. Construction

6.4.4. Power Plants

6.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

6.4.6. Metal Extraction

6.4.7. Industrial Materials

6.4.8. Refineries

6.4.9. Rock Production

6.4.10. Others

7. Europe

7.1. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.1.1. UK

7.1.2. France

7.1.3. Germany

7.1.4. Italy

7.1.5. Russia

7.1.6. Spain

7.1.7. Belgium

7.1.8. Netherland

7.1.9. Austria

7.1.10. Sweden

7.1.11. Poland

7.1.12. Denmark

7.1.13. Switzerland

7.1.14. Rest of Europe

7.2. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

7.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

7.3. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

7.3.3. Calcium Chloride

7.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

7.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

7.3.6. Oil Emulsions

7.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

7.3.8. Others

7.4. Europe Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Mining

7.4.3. Construction

7.4.4. Power Plants

7.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

7.4.6. Metal Extraction

7.4.7. Industrial Materials

7.4.8. Refineries

7.4.9. Rock Production

7.4.10. Others

8. Asia Pacific

8.1. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

8.1.1. China

8.1.2. Japan

8.1.3. South Korea

8.1.4. India

8.1.5. Australia

8.1.6. New Zealand

8.1.7. Taiwan

8.1.8. Southeast Asia

8.1.9. Central Asia

8.1.10. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.2. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

8.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

8.3. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

8.3.3. Calcium Chloride

8.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

8.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

8.3.6. Oil Emulsions

8.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

8.3.8. Others

8.4. Asia Pacific Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Mining

8.4.3. Construction

8.4.4. Power Plants

8.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

8.4.6. Metal Extraction

8.4.7. Industrial Materials

8.4.8. Refineries

8.4.9. Rock Production

8.4.10. Others

9. Latin America

9.1. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

9.1.1. Brazil

9.1.2. Argentina

9.1.3. Peru

9.1.4. Chile

9.1.5. Colombia

9.1.6. Rest of Latin America

9.2. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

9.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

9.3. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

9.3.3. Calcium Chloride

9.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

9.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

9.3.6. Oil Emulsions

9.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

9.3.8. Others

9.4. Latin America Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Mining

9.4.3. Construction

9.4.4. Power Plants

9.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

9.4.6. Metal Extraction

9.4.7. Industrial Materials

9.4.8. Refineries

9.4.9. Rock Production

9.4.10. Others

10. Middle East

10.1. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

10.1.1. UAE

10.1.2. KSA

10.1.3. Israel

10.1.4. Turkey

10.1.5. Iran

10.1.6. Rest of Middle East

10.2. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

10.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

10.3. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

10.3.3. Calcium Chloride

10.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

10.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

10.3.6. Oil Emulsions

10.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

10.3.8. Others

10.4. Middle East Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Mining

10.4.3. Construction

10.4.4. Power Plants

10.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

10.4.6. Metal Extraction

10.4.7. Industrial Materials

10.4.8. Refineries

10.4.9. Rock Production

10.4.10. Others

11. Africa

11.1. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Country, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

11.1.1. South Africa

11.1.2. Egypt

11.1.3. Nigeria

11.1.4. Rest of Africa

11.2. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

11.2.1. Overview

11.2.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

11.2.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

11.3. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

11.3.1. Overview

11.3.2. Lignin Sulfonate

11.3.3. Calcium Chloride

11.3.4. Magnesium Chloride

11.3.5. Asphalt Emulsions

11.3.6. Oil Emulsions

11.3.7. Polymeric Emulsions

11.3.8. Others

11.4. Africa Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

11.4.1. Overview

11.4.2. Mining

11.4.3. Construction

11.4.4. Power Plants

11.4.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

11.4.6. Metal Extraction

11.4.7. Industrial Materials

11.4.8. Refineries

11.4.9. Rock Production

11.4.10. Others

12. Global

12.1. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Nature, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

12.1.1. Overview

12.1.2. Dry Type Dust Suppressant

12.1.3. Wet Type Dust Suppressant

12.2. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Type, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

12.2.1. Overview

12.2.2. Lignin Sulfonate

12.2.3. Calcium Chloride

12.2.4. Magnesium Chloride

12.2.5. Asphalt Emulsions

12.2.6. Oil Emulsions

12.2.7. Polymeric Emulsions

12.2.8. Others

12.3. Global Chemical Dust Suppressants Market, by Application, 2016-2028(US$ Bn)

12.3.1. Overview

12.3.2. Mining

12.3.3. Construction

12.3.4. Power Plants

12.3.5. Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

12.3.6. Metal Extraction

12.3.7. Industrial Materials

12.3.8. Refineries

12.3.9. Rock Production

12.3.10. Others

13. Company Profiles

13.1. ADM

13.2. Benetech, Inc.

13.3. Borregaard

13.4. Cargill

13.5. Chemtex Speciality Limited

13.6. Ecolab

13.7. Evonik Industries AG

13.8. GelTech Solutions

13.9. Hexion

13.10. Quaker Houghton (Quaker Chemical Corporation)

13.11. Shaw Almex Industries Ltd

13.12. SUEZ

13.13. Others

