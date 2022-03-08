Svetlana Danilina of Lash Espresso Studio Introduces the Revolutionary Lashlift Pro

Profile

Name: Svetlana Danilina

Marital status: Married with a son

Business: Lash Espresso Beauty Salon (Owner)

Accomplishments: Developed a unique Lash Lift technique, Lashlift Pro, giving maximum “Drama” Lift to eyelashes.

What makes a woman’s face charming? Big, bright eyes and long dark lashes. These days, thanks to the advancements of modern science, this can be achieved without the use of plastic surgery, botox injections or lash extensions.

One novel procedure that helps enhance the natural beauty of your eyelashes is the lash lift. We have spoken with Svetlana Danilina, the owner of Lash Espresso Studio in New York and author of a unique method called Lashlift Pro that is quickly gaining steam. Her signature technique helps create perfect, maximum Dramatic Curl for any type of lashes. Svetlana has shared a few insider tips and debunked a few myths about this beauty procedure. But before we get into that, let’s learn a little more about Svetlana’s background.

How it started

I came to New York when I was 24 years old. I was inspired by the atmosphere and entrepreneurial spirit of this city where people of all backgrounds could become successful, that I decided that I wanted to stay here and be a part of this world. I’ve always admired open-minded people who could live and blend in with different cultures. I too wanted to be a cosmopolitan!

For a while, that remained a dream.

When arriving in New York, I was isolated and didn’t know anyone. Working six days a week made it difficult to meet people. Not being able to see my family was difficult however, I was always looking forward to what my next steps would be professionally.

In the end, my perseverance prevailed. I held many jobs in the food and beverage industry, from bartending to Beverage Manager at Hyatt Centric Times Square NY. I enjoyed the energy of the city so much, especially when meeting new and interesting people. Career-wise, I’d always felt a little out of place and knew I wanted something different. I needed to find my true calling.

How I got into the eyelash business

I came from a middle class family and as a little girl growing up, I always admired beautiful women. I’d stare at them and try to figure out what made them look so stunning. One day, I wanted to look like them myself! Maybe that’s the reason why I like working with women and inspiring them to achieve the full potential of their beauty.

I had a moment when I was 4 months pregnant and I decided- That’s it! I’m going to change my career! I decided to use the money I had saved up and enrolled in the best school in NYC, Christine Valmy International School. My goal was to one day start my own Lash Salon.

Why eyelashes? Because having my eyelashes done has always filled me with confidence and I wanted to bring the same feeling to other women.

I graduated with honors at 9 months pregnant. I remember getting my diploma looking like a hippo, with a huge belly (laughing). I loved going to classes! It was such a great experience.

I had my first lash models while I was still pregnant and continued three months after giving birth. When my son was 6 months old, I got a job at a beautiful local lash salon. I was very excited and kept thinking: “Gosh, is someone really going to pay the salon $150 for MY set of lashes, MY art?” The feeling was magical.

Top expert

Ever since getting into the Christine Valmy International School, I’ve been obsessed with eyelashes. They were on my mind 24/7, I would even watch videos about eyelashes while feeding my baby. Then I started investing in lash training as well as online courses to learn various lash techniques. I gained experience working in 4 lash salons after graduation, and I learned quite a bit from my colleagues.

The next professional step I took was mastering Lash Lifts. I realized that this procedure was where the future of the industry was. This niche is incredible, and getting more and more popular all over the world. I fell in love with this beauty treatment so much that I promised myself to become one of the best Lash Lift Experts in New York.

From that point on, I took numerous courses and worked with thousands of clients refining my professional method.

I noticed that the lash lift industry was not very developed in New York and lash techs would not always get the consistent results they wanted. I am excited to transform the industry to a new level by bringing my expertise to the table.

5 questions about lash lifts – answered

Myth: My lashes stick together after my lash lift.

Truth: For the first 24 hours after the treatment the lashes may seem wet. This is only normal if they’ve had a special nourishing solution applied to your eyelashes in the last step of the procedure. Your eyelashes should not have any residue of tint, glue, etc. left on them. The day after the lash lift, your eyelashes should be light and fluffy.

Myth: You should not use mascara after a lash lift.

Truth: Using makeup after the lash lift won’t hurt your eyelashes. The reality is that you probably won’t want to use mascara because of the boost in length, volume and color that your eyelashes will receive after the treatment. If there is a mascara to avoid after a lash lift, it’s a waterproof one. Waterproof mascara tends to cling to the lashes making it very difficult to remove.

Myth: A lash lift means simply applying serum.

Truth: The procedure consists of different stages. First, giving your eyelashes a beautiful curl by applying a special treatment to trigger a chemical reaction. The second stage is applying a tint. The third and final step is to apply a keratin-based solution. As a result, you will be left with long, dark and gorgeous-looking lashes.

Myth: The effect of the procedure quickly wears off because of humidity and sun rays.

Truth: Neither sun nor moisture has an affect on the treatment. Your lashes will look stunning regardless of the weather outside.

Myth: Lash lifts cause your natural eyelashes to fall out.

Truth: Lash lifts have quite the opposite effect. The procedure strengthens the eyelashes, making them thicker and longer if you follow the advice of a professional. My clients always keep serum at home that I custom-select for them depending on if the client wants their lashes to grow longer, or to keep them looking healthy, shiny and strong! Applying serum provides nutrients to hair follicles, stimulates growth and heals any damaged regions.

Custom treatment for every client!

My clients range from ages 18 to 60 and I think that’s awesome. A woman regardless of her age should WANT to be beautiful! It makes me happy to make that wish come to life.

When a new client walks into my salon, I immediately pay attention to her eye shape, the upper eyelid and the natural length of her eyelashes. Based on this initial assessment, I can then offer the Curl options.

Thanks to my signature technique, the client will get the type of curl she wants. Most of my clients choose maximum dramatic lift, which opens up their lash potential to the maximum – which I am happy to deliver! Some clients like a more natural, smoother curl, and this is a great option as well. I offer a custom treatment to each and every client!

No competition

Because my clients ended up loving my Lashlift Pro technique, other professionals in the field took notice and started reaching out to me. We keep in touch and share professional tips with each other. There are some great lash lift experts in California, for example, that I admire a lot. There is more comradery than competition between us.

Aside from that, I conduct lash lift training and workshops. My ambition is to promote the lash lift industry in America to make people more trusting and interested in the procedure, to educate beauty professionals about the nuances of this treatment so that they can carry on the trend of natural beauty techniques in their practice.

It’s always a big pleasure for me to teach my unique method to students and I’m always happy to share all my knowledge to help the lash lift niche thrive.

Plans and aspirations

I want to spend the next 5 years opening several beauty salons and setting up lash lift trainings which will be reputed for staying on top of modern trends and techniques.

My family and I want to buy a nice house where we can grow and thrive with each other and friends.

I love traveling and would love the chance to take my lash lift training on the road and eventually teach classes all around the world.

My mission is to help women transform their lives! It can mean giving them beautiful curled lashes or empowering them to start a career in Beauty! I want my Lash Espresso Studio to be a place of empowerment. I want it to be a place where ladies smile and feel beautiful.

I am a strong believer in networking. I also believe that women should show each other the kind of support that can be invaluable. I think it’s very important to create a strong community around you while helping others grow, as others helped you in the past.

My three years in the beauty industry have completely changed my life. I cannot wait to see what the next 5 years bring.

