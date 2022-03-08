DBPOWER Launches Versatile New Generation Portable Power Station and LED Headlight Bulbs

The innovator behind scalable projectors just recently debuted its latest groundbreaking outdoor devices. DBPOWER, a leading global projection equipment manufacturer, wants to improve its customers’ outdoor experience. Their portable power station provides adequate power for indoor and outdoor use for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and even recreational vehicles (RVs).

Asides the 350W portable Power station, DBPOWER also launched a 22,000 Lumens LED Headlight Bulbs. DBPOWER understands the need for safety in all aspects of driving, most especially at night. A clear field of vision always gives the driver extra moments to react to the unexpected.

DBPOWER Portable Power Station (Model BS200A): The DBPOWER Portable Power Station is undoubtedly the fan-favorite with all the vital elements of a modern power station. It has a 250Wh 67200mAh lithium-ion battery pack, giving stability and making it environment-friendly. Apart from the vast capacity it delivers, it has other exciting features. For example, it has three charge methods: a 110V wall socket, a 12V/24V car cigarette socket (not included), and a 15V/2A solar panel (not included).

Another two fundamental qualities of the DBPOWER Portable Power Station are a lightning-fast charging time and a super competitive price. Charging this Portable Power Station to full capacity takes about 5-6 hours, which can support 25 times charging for mobile phones, four times for drones, and two times for laptops.

DBPOWER LED Headlight Blub (Model H11&9005): These LED Headlight Bulbs have superior automotive grade LED chip with 140W, 22,000 lumens, 6500K cool white, 500% brighter than original halogen bulbs. They provide a bright and powerful white light headlight beam that will give an extra-clear field of vision when driving at night.

These bulbs are easy to install –they can simply be plugged in, and they’re ready to go. The innovative dust and water-resistant design provide superior durability to withstand all kinds of harsh weather conditions, whether it’s a rainstorm, snowstorm, or sandstorm.

“DBPOWER will always prioritize service, quality, and design over everything else. One important aspect to us when designing new products is that we use quality and durable materials,” said the founder of DBPOWER. “With our years of expertise in making trustworthy and reliable products. When buying our portable power station and bulbs, you know you know you are investing your money in products that won’t disappoint you,” he added.

Visit DBPower’s Amazon page or order directly on their website to learn more about the products reforming outdoor experience.

Media Contact

Company Name: DBPOWER

Email: Send Email

Phone: +18558885533

Country: United States

Website: https://dbpowershop.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: DBPOWER Launches Versatile New Generation Portable Power Station and LED Headlight Bulbs