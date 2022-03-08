KOIOS unveils significant updates to the home and office appliances

Whether it’s for a home or organization, KOIOS provides modern solutions for everyday routines. Their starting point is how their solutions and products will benefit people’s work styles and lifestyles. What drives KOIOS is how technology helps make life better for its customers.

Consumers are spending more time at home, and as a result, they are looking for ways to make their everyday tasks more effective and efficient. In response, KOIOS today introduced a range of new home appliances – the KOIOS H13 HEPA Air Purifier and the KOIOS 4L Humidifier – to help make life at home and offices healthier, better, and smarter.

KOIOS H13 HEPA Air Purifier: Set apart by its ability to filter out the tiniest pollutants (as small as 0.3 microns) and larger air pollution of PM 2.5, helping to improve overall health. The KOIOS H13 HEPA Air Purifier is a quiet and unfussy air purifier that will fit into smaller spaces. It is perfect for bedrooms or a home office and is easy to install and use.

KOIOS H13 HEPA Air Purifier takes just a press of the same button to turn it on/off and control the fan speed. The design is sleek and cute. It measures 7.5 x 6.9 x 6.9 inches. The minimalist design makes it look elegant anywhere and fit any room decor style.

KOIOS 4L Humidifier: This smart-looking device is a perfect all-rounder for a great price. It’s small enough to use for one room (including children’s, due to its auto turn-off), and also strong enough to improve the air quality of the whole house.

This cool-mist humidifier can last up to 31 hours on one tank set to the lowest mist levels, and it’s quiet enough to run throughout the night. It creates a fragrant, healthy, and pleasant atmosphere in the home or office.

“We know consumers don’t just want high-quality appliances; they also want home technology that helps them accomplish more – faster,” said the founder of KOIOS. “Our new consumer solutions will continue to strengthen our domestic appliance business and augment our continued leadership in the global domestic appliance industry,” he added.

Anyone interested in the newest domestic appliance technology may want to check out the KOIOS website or their Amazon store.

