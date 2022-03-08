The top franchise servicing large national vendors, ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros, now expands throughout the Houston & West Texas market

Founded in 1929 by Marion E. Wade, a former minor league baseball player, ServiceMaster is the parent company of ServiceMaster Clean and many other well-known brands such as Merry Maids, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, Amerispec, Furniture Medic, and ServiceMaster Restore.
ServiceMaster Clean has been a premiere corporate brand in the commercial cleaning industry throughout the USA. With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Clean has developed proprietary products along with unmatched professional cleaning systems utilized to provide perfect carpet cleaning, complex surface floor care, janitorial services, and more with an extensive franchised network.
As a franchise of the ServiceMaster clean network, the commercial cleaning company ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros led by President and franchisee Joemaine Spears has continuously gone above and beyond the customers’ cleaning expectations to provide dependable, high-quality, services. With huge success and a high customer satisfaction rate, ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros has expanded its outstanding services throughout the Houston and the surrounding areas along with the West Texas market.
By scaling the company and making use of the untapped market in West Texas, ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros aims at serving an even greater amount of customers. The company has experienced exponential growth since its inception and its entrance into West Texas is proof enough. ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros will serve this new market with the same unshakable customer service and quality as defined by its reputation in the Houston Market.
ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros is one of the best companies providing cleaning services to businesses throughout Houston, Beaumont and all the surrounding areas. As a top franchise serving significant national vendors, the company uses cutting-edge technology and cleaning processes such as their “Capture & Removal System” to improve disinfection and cleaning performance in huge facilities. For effectiveness, at ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros, the cleaning system is measured and evaluated using a quality assurance program.
The Janitorial company always strives for excellence with the highest standards and state-of-the-art equipment to help accomplish flawless results. ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros services are the best choice to make the workspace happy, healthy, and productive. The company is known for specific COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection services for businesses. It makes sure to provide COVID cleaning services and preventative disinfection to protect surroundings from an inadvertent epidemic.
Talking about the company, the President of ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros, Joemaine Spears says, “Through our continuous inspections built into our quality assurance program, we catch minor issues before they are recognized by our clients. We leverage technology by using analytics to identify and resolve minor cleaning challenges as they occur to maintain a constantly clean workspace.”
About ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros:
As a former mechanical engineer, franchisee, Joemaine Spears was able to incorporate his technical knowledge, customer service, and commercial cleaning expertise to develop a unique approach to servicing all commercial facility types. The corporate office for ServiceMaster Cleaning Pros is located in Houston, Texas and has a branch in Midland, Texas that services the West Texas area.
