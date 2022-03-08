The first decentralised community to focus on Crypto adoption

The first project dedicated to Crypto adoption powered by Binance Smart Chain is ready to launch after the completion of her ongoing Airdrop. Benerum is a community driven ecosystem, the governance of the ecosystem is in the hands of her community.

Benerum has embarked on a journey to bring users, content creators, and professionals on Web 2 to Web 3 through work2earn (Freelancing Platform), write2earn (Blogging Platform), answer2earn (Question and Answer platform), educate2earn (E-learning platform), engage2earn (Community Forum platform), socialise2earn (Social Media Platform) and other platforms can be expected in the future. Benerum ecosystem plans to bring a decentralised distribution of wealth on the Web.

What About Moderation?

Benerum is governed by the community, and the same applies to moderation of platforms in the ecosystem. We have Benerians to moderate all the platforms. Benerians are those who burn some amounts of our native token (Bener) to moderate all platforms according to Benerum ecosystem’s community standard, and earn rewards in return (moderate2earn).

What is Bener?

Bener is Benerum native token and it’s used to pay for fees and services, governance participation, user rewards, etc. More Info is in our Whitepaper

Join the Community today

Be part of the initiative to develop and bring the Web 3, thus decentralisation we all deserve. Join the team and be part of the community builder, as we have many positions opened to community members.

Telegram: https://t.me/benerum

WhitePaper: https://whitepaper.benerum.com

News Channel: https://t.me/benerumnews

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Benerum

Media Contact

Company Name: Niflare Infotech Limited

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: Nigeria

Website: https://benerum.com

