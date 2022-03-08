ao Brings Traditional Japanese Hair Accessories And Kimonos To The Us Market

The Japan-based fashion retailer ao has launched its new hair accessories and kimonos to the US market. These products are traditionally used in Japanese culture and will be available exclusively on Amazon.

ao believes that these traditional items will appeal to American consumers because of their simplicity, elegance, and beauty. This is an excellent opportunity for those who want to bring some of the Japanese cultures into their own lives without having to travel abroad!

In this latest release from the company, they have introduced three traditional yet trendy products that will be sure to catch your eye. The top product in this list is the Japanese Ribbon Hair Bow Clip Hair Accessory Wafu Kimono. These sleek, elegant clips come in two beautiful colors – red or black.

This Japanese Ribbon Hair Bow Clip will add some elegant flair to your look. It is made of luxurious silk and features a delicate flower in the center. This hair accessory is perfect for dressing up any outfit, from traditional Japanese attire (kimonos and yukatas) to dresses and skirts. The attached hair clip makes it easy to use and keeps the bow securely in place all day long. This Ribbon Hair Bow Clip is available on the company’s Amazon listing for just $32.

The following product is Japanese Hairpin Hair Stick Kanzashi for Kimono Yukata Hair Accessory Wafu, which is available in stylish red color.

You can delight in the simple elegance of these Japanese Hairpin Hair Sticks. This 8.8inch long and wooden material hairpin costs $64 only. A beautiful round ball with traditional Japanese patterns adorns each stick, lending grace and style to any hairstyle. Whether dressing up for a formal occasion or simply accentuating your everyday look, these hairpins add a touch of refined beauty.

The final product in this new release is the Japanese Kimono Coat Vintage, which comes in light olive green and brown colors. This unisex Japanese kimono coat is the perfect way to add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any outfit. Made from luxurious silk, it features distinctive sleeves that will give a spicy taste to your fashion and an intricate vine pattern that is sure to turn heads. Whether you’re dressing up for a special occasion or simply want something different to wear around town, this beautiful kimono is sure to impress.

To purchase these products, you can simply visit their Amazon listing.

