Acerola Foods To Introduce A New Line Of Healthy Condiments To The US Market

Acerola Foods is a leading Condiment food production brand in Japan. They are expanding their business by introducing their new line of products to the US Market. Their new products are rich in vital, healthy nutrients, making them high quality additions to the food industry. Acerola Foods believes in its products and its ability to fit into the competitive US market for business development. They are committed to providing healthy and delicious options for consumers across the globe. They are finally releasing their new product line.

The first product on this new line of release is Acelora Black Vinegar Healthy Drink. It comes in 24.3 Fl Oz (720ml) packaging

Acelora Black Vinegar is a healthy drink that contains the goodness of acerola fruit and black vinegar. Acerola is rich in vitamin C and polyphenols, while black vinegar is rich in amino acids and minerals. This combination makes Acelora Black Vinegar a great choice for those looking for a nutritious drink that boasts many health benefits.

The recommended dosage is 0.3FLoz,10ml, twice a day, morning and evening. A bottle of 24.3 FLoz, 720ml, is enough for about one month. You can dilute it with water, soda, tomato juice, etc. It is important to keep vitamin C in your body at all times. If you are tired, drink more often.

Second on the list is Japanese Aoume Plum Preserve, which is available in packs of 3. Japanese Aoume Plum Preserve is made from the finest, thick-fleshed green plums, sourced only from Wakayama, Japan. The plums are soft and flavorful, making for a delicious preserve that can be enjoyed on slices of bread and yogurt or used as a seasoning in dressings or miso sauces. This product contains no synthetic preservatives or colorants and is easy to use and store.

The next product on the list is Japanese Mandarin Preserve which is similar to the last one. This “special mandarin jam” is made from whole mandarins grown in Wakayama Prefecture – and it includes the astringent peel for a truly unique flavor. Best of all, it’s made with high-quality materials from Japan, so you know it’s going to be good. Plus, the tube type is easy to use and hygienic, making it perfect for kids. It can be used not only for bread and yogurt but also for homemade seasoning dressings, cooking, mixing with miso, etc.

The other product is Acerola Syrup. It is a natural product that is rich in vitamin C. It can be used as a juice, sweetener, or cocktail mixer. Produced in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, this syrup is made from acerola fruit, which is known for its high vitamin C content. Acerola Syrup does not contain any synthetic preservatives, so you can enjoy its fresh flavor and benefits with confidence.

The last product in this new line of release is Japanese Ume Plum Syrup. Japanese Ume Plum Syrup is a delicious and healthy drink made from unripe plums. This syrup is rich in nutrients like citric acid, malic acid, potassium, carotene, and vitamins B1, B2, C, and E. It helps fight fatigue and promotes healthy skin. Dilute 3-5 times with cold or hot water or soda water to make a refreshing beverage that you can enjoy any time of day.

