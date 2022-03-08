Suzuki Mokko Jo Brings Japanese Traditional "Kosho" And Miniture Kimono Figurine to US Market

Have you ever seen those traditional Japanese foldable stools in samurai era dramas? Well, they are still being used today in Japanese shrines! And a top of the line manufacturer from Japan, Suzuki Mokko Jo, is pleased to announce their expansion into the United States. The company is excited about introducing its traditional foldable chairs that can be used as stools. Using only superior materials and design, they have created an elegant yet durable piece that will last generations. They believe this style of chair will be popular among American consumers because it not only provides comfort but also offers versatility with its ability to transform from a seat into a stool.

This new release features two models. The Japanese Traditional Chair Folding Stool Outdoor Indoor Shrine Kosho Stool is at the top of the list. It is available in two colors: purple and white.

These finely crafted Japanese Traditional Chair Folding Stools are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. It’s simple, elegant design makes it a versatile addition to any space, while the 100kg capacity ensures that it can accommodate even the heaviest of users. And thanks to its easy folding and carrying design, it’s a breeze to transport this stool wherever you need it, making it the perfect choice for picnics, camping trips, or shrine visits.

These chairs are available on the company’s Amazon listing at an affordable prices of $83 and $86. They can be shipped to different parts of America and the rest of the world.

Next on the list is the Japanese Miniture Kimono Figurine Decoration, which also comes in two colors, green and pink.

This beautiful Japanese Miniture Kimono Figurine Decoration is the perfect addition to any home. This exquisite decoration helps you relax in the beauty of traditional Japan. At 1/4 size, it’s perfect for adding a touch of Far East flair to any space. The ornament is made of cotton, wood, and synthetic lacquer. It’s lightweight yet durable, making it perfect for tabletop or shelf placement. Pair it with our matching clothing girders for a coordinated look, or give it as a unique gift to someone special.

These intricately designed figurine decorations can be found on Amazon at an affordable price of $92.00

About Company

Suzuki Mokkoujo is a company that specializes in manufacturing custom-made furnishings. They manufacture clothing girders, sashimi, cloth hangings, husks and kichō stands. Suzuki Mokkoujo sells its products to different parts of America and the rest of the world. This company was founded in 1901 with Taiko Makita as their current CEO. Their headquarter address is 3-44-36, Oosu, Naka-ku, Nagoya-shi, Aichi, Japan 460-0011

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

Global brand Inc. / JAPAN

+81-80-9644-4222

Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&rdr

Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_

