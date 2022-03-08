Nagai Co., Ltd., Expands Its Market Presence In The United States With The Launch Of Nori Seaweed & Shiitake Products.

A leading Japanese-based food brand, Nagai Co., Ltd., is excited to announce the expansion of its business into the United States market. The company has long been known for its high-quality Nori Seaweed and Shiitake products, which are now available for purchase by consumers in the United States. This move is part of Nagai’s larger mission of increasing its visibility and expanding its market base in America.

Japan is known for using the finest ingredients and traditional methods to create some of the highest quality food products in the world. This launch of Nori’s new product line will make it easy for American food consumers to access these Japanese products.

The company has three new products in this new release, which are now available on their Amazon Listing.

The first product on the list is Seaweeds Shiitake Mushrooms Kombu Bonito Flakes Mixed Furikake Rice Seasoning. You can enhance the flavor of your food with this delicious Furikake rice seasoning. With a mix of seaweeds, shiitake mushrooms, and bonito flakes, this seasoning is perfect for adding a touch of umami to any dish. Use it on rice, fish, or meat for an added boost of flavor that will take your meal to the next level.

The next on the list is Japanese Natural Dried Shiitake Mushroom Dehydrated Whole Shiitake Mushroom Non-GMO Vegan. Umami is one of the five basic tastes, and it’s often described as a savory or meaty flavor. Our Japanese Natural Dried Shiitake Mushroom delivers that delicious Umami flavor that will enhance your dish in the most delightful way possible. This mushroom is sourced from Japan, where the climate and soil create ideal conditions for growing these tasty beauties. Use them in any dish to add an extra layer of complexity and richness – they’re perfect with meats, fish, noodles, soup, and so much more!

The final product on this new release list is Japanese Roasted Seaweed Sushi Nori. It’s is a delicious and healthy way to enjoy your favorite sushi rolls. The product is made with laver harvested in Aichi, Japan. This product is crispy roasted and tastes excellent with rice, fish, meat, or salad. It comes in exquisite packaging, and each pack contains 40 Full Sheets of 7.4in x 8.0 in of sushi sheet.

The mission of Nagai Co., Ltd. is “to provide top-quality products that customers can enjoy every day.” This means providing customers with freshness safety. If you’re looking for the best and most authentic Japanese food products, head over to Nagai Amazon Listing. Whether you’re looking for snacks, sweets, or full meals, they have something to offer everyone.

About Nagai Co., Ltd.

Nagai Co., Ltd. is a leading Nori wholesaler, Nori processing and manufacturing, and Nori dried fish retailer in Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1973 by Daizou Makita, the company has grown to be one of the most prominent businesses within its industry, with its production factory located 20, Nakakayadutoumyousaki, Ama-shi, Aichi, Japan 490-1113. With over 50 years of experience as a leader in the Japanese food industry, it’s no surprise that Nagai Co., Ltd. has grown into the #1 supplier for raw nori seaweed products domestically and internationally today.

