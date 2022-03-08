CECE CO to launch New Vegan Skin Care Line, part of proceeds to be donated to charities

CECE CO has come up with a new Vegan, cruelty-free, highly advanced, and all-natural skin care line.

Australia – March 08, 2022 – After huge success with innovative all-natural and vegan hair masks and serum, CECE CO is soon to launch its brand new skin care line. Akin to other products of the company, the latest skin care line is also Vegan, all-natural, and eco-friendly. CECE CO has also announced to donate a part of the proceeds of the skin care line to charities.

Per the statements of Tiya Perin, the founder of CECE CO, their new unique Vegan skin care line is designed with care to change lives for women, and for better.

“We are excited to share with you all that we are currently expanding our product portfolio and soon to launch our new Skin Care line. Unfortunately, women have to cover themselves in order to be perfect and these unnecessary social pressures create insecurity. But, that’s unfair and this social stigma has to be changed. A positive disruption is the need of the hour – it’s such an ethos that led us to launch our new Vegan skin care line for our fellow sisters. We want to break all the social pressures on women”, stated the visionary 27-year-old founder of the rising Australian hair and skin care brand.

The latest CECE CO skincare line is designed to replenish the skin from within, rewarding users with healthy natural youthful glow from within. The product line is backed by 100% organic formula, devoid of any kind of harmful additives, such as paraben or sulphate. The all-natural composition makes the product safe not just for the skin but for the environment as well.

“Our Vegan cruelty-free skincare line will help you to fight off your skin problems, rejuvenate your skin from within, and accentuate your natural glow. You will enjoy smooth supple skin free from blemishes and unwanted spots and lines. Most importantly, our skin care line will empower women with the strength to break free of unwanted social stigmas and live life in their own terms. We want women to achieve healthy skin which doesn’t look like a glasslike skin like other businesses promote. And since our skincare line carries a 100% all-natural composition and no harmful additives, you can be assured of no major side effects as well. We are positive our new skincare line will receive as much love and support as we have received with our vegan hair mask and serum.”

Speaking on, Tiya mentioned their pledge to give back to the community through the help of the new skin care line. CECE CO already supports a stray dog feeding campaign – additionally, the company is also partnering up with various charity organizations to help them in their human and animal welfare missions.

“At CECE CO, we believe God has given us more so it’s our obligation to give to others. Our motto is live life, save lives. Every $1 generated from our skin care line purchases would be distributed to various charities.”

Based in Australia, CECE CO is a fast rising hair care and skin care brand that designs and develops innovative cruelty-free and Vegan hair masks, hair serum, and skin care products backed by 100% all-natural and eco-friendly composition. The company ships its products all across Australia, U.S.A, U.K., and New Zealand.

For more information, please visit https://cececo.com.au

