Cannabaquin Brings Health Products with Botanical Extracts to Target Chronic Pain

A recent study found that 50.2 million adults in the United States experience chronic pain. That is 20.5 percent of all adults in the country. Chronic pain not only results in loss of wages among those who suffer from it but also limits people’s capacities to go about their daily lives and enjoy social activities. It is reported that foot, knee, hip, and back pain are the most common sources of chronic pain. Those who suffer from it turn to physical therapy and medication to manage it.
Treating chronic pain with medication has several side effects including dizziness, drowsiness, depression, tolerance, and addiction. Fortunately, there are very effective alternative treatments for chronic pain available, like Cannabaquin.
Cannabaquin was developed by CEO Ronald Kaisen. As a young man, he suffered a paralyzing injury that left him in constant pain. He managed his pain with a long list of pain medications, and alcohol. This dependence on both medicine and alcohol caused him to fall into a coma. Upon recovering, he decided to develop an effective pain relief formulation without side effects and dependencies.
Since Ronald has been growing hemp since 1975, he thought of using his years of hemp production knowledge and developed Cannabaquin RX’s patent-pending formula that harnesses the power of botanical extracts. Today, Cannabaquin offers a range of hemp products to manage chronic pain, stress, and improve sleep.
To browse, shop, and know more about Cannabquin, visit https://www.cannabaquin.com/.
About Cannabaquin
Cannabaquin CEO Ronald Kaiser developed his patent-pending formulation after an injury in his younger days confined him to years of paralyzing pain and dependence on alcohol as well as pain relief medications. As a hemp grower since 1975, Ronald thought of using his knowledge in helping himself and others manage their pain without side effects through hemp. He started his own company, Cannabaquin, to start his mission of helping people manage their pain without side effects. Today, Cannabaquin operates in three continents and has helped thousands of people manage their pain, sleep, and stress.
Disclaimer: The products mentioned in this press release are THC-free and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Cannabaquin. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.
Media Contact
Company Name: Cannabaquin
Contact Person: Ronald Kaisen – CEO
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 833 306 8880
Country: United States
Website: https://www.cannabaquin.com/
