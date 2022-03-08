Japanese Cloths Manufacturer Venture US Market With Arimatsu Shibori Towels

Renowned Japanese-based clothes manufacturer Kumagai Co. Ltd has ventured into the American market with traditional Arimatsu Shibori towels.
In the recent past, the company has been at the forefront of promoting Japanese products to international markets to sell the new products in the USA.
According to the company, the decision to produce the traditional Shibori towels was arrived after intensive market research, revealing a gap for traditional Japanese products in America.
In a quick move to tap into the opportunity, the firm settled on the Arimatsu Shibori towels made from 100% authentic cotton and using a century-old dyeing technique.
Top in the list of the new products is the traditional style towel Arimatsu Shibori made from organic cotton and comes in four different colors.
Photo: Arimatsu Shibori towel (Orange)
The Shibori dyeing technique involves folding and binding fabric to resist-dye it in intricate patterns.
“Tenugui” are traditional Japanese cotton towels that have been a staple of the Japanese home since the 9th century.
Arimatsu Narumi Shibori is a tie-dye fabric produced in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture, where many of the tie-dye products in Japan are produced.
Photo: Arimatsu Shibori towel (Green)
The tie-dye products are designated as a traditional national craft. “Arimatsu Shibori” is also referred to as Arimatsu Shibori or Narumi Shibori, whose art is known for the contrast in shading created when the fabric is tied and the distinctive texture of the pattern.
The multi-purpose cloth is used daily as a hand towel, dishcloth, and washcloth. They make great statement pieces such as napkins, place mats, or table runners and are usually worn as a neckerchief or headband.
Photo: Arimatsu Shibori towel (Blue)
It hangs elegantly on the walls, providing beautiful decoration, and can serve as the perfect reusable gift wrap.
Tie-dye products have a unique flavor that can only be achieved by hand. The product is available in five colors.
It is well suited for gifting friends, family members, and colleagues on birthdays, Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Halloween, and New Year’s Eve.
Photo: Arimatsu Shibori towel (Pink)
Photo: Arimatsu Shibori towel (purple)
About Kumagai Co. Ltd.
Arimatsu Town in Japan is famous for Japanese tie-dying, called “Arimatsu Shibori”. We have been involved in producing tie-dye products in the Arimatsu and Narumi areas of Nagoya City for over 30 years. To make tie-dye products, we cannot spare any effort. It takes a long time to learn one technique. I believe that the resulting it has a unique flavor that can only be created by hand, and I hope that many people will come to know the advantages of handwork.
For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:
Global brand Inc. / JAPAN
+81-80-9644-4222
Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&rdr
Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_
Media Contact
Company Name: Global brand Inc. / JAPAN
Contact Person: Takahiro Yamada
Email: Send Email
Phone: +81-80-9644-4222
Country: Japan
Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.