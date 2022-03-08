Akarino Markets PROHERB Facial Cleanser, Facial Lotion, And Body Cream

Akarino (https://www.akarino.jp/), a wholesale company, markets skincare products using naturally derived ingredients.
The PROHERB EM skincare series features:
Propolis + Herbs
The PROHERB EM skincare series are made from the blessings of nature produced by honeybees, propolis and plenty of natural herbs, having been produced and sold in Japan for more than 20 years. The PROHERB skicare series contains 12 kinds of herbs (7 kinds in PROHERB EM cream) chosen specifically to meet the requirements of each product line.
Fregrance-free, Colorant-free, Plant-based, Natural
No synthetic fragrances or colorings are used. Instead, you can experience the natural scent and colors of nature.
Hyaluronic acid
Hyaluronic acid gives the product the ability to have a high-water retention capacity, giving the skin elasticity and firmness. Hyaluronic acid also has moisture trapping properties that help normalize skin turn over and dead skin cells exfoliation.
Easily-understandable package design
You can see what herbs are used in each item at a glance on the package design. Some herbs you may only know their names, but the pictures of the herbs will help you feel more familiar with them.
At the top of the list is the PROHERB cleansing gel makeup remover that quickly and gently removes make-up and does so without leaving any residue. There are several types of make-up cleansing such as wipes, oils, and creams, but the the most skin-friendly is gel type cleansing.
(Contains: Propolis extract, honey, hyaluronic acid, Algae +12 hearbs)
The PROHERB Facial lotion provides plenty of moisture to delicate skin after cleansing, helping to improve the skin texture giving it a fresh and supple feel.
After washing your face, add an appropriate amount of lotion to the palm of your hand, and apply it gently from the entire face to the neckline.
(Contains: Propolis extract, honey, hyaluronic acid +12 hearbs)
PROHERB body cream is the most basic and popular item with a lot of repeaters. This is a multi-purpose cream that moisturizes the whole body and can use from babies to adults.
A skin-friendly fragrance-free product with 7 skin-loving herbs to offer the skin a smooth and superior feel.
Take a generous amount of the cream and rub where you are concerned about dryness. Dry skin becomes moist and smooth.
Rub a suitable amount of cream into areas where you are concerned about dryness.
(Contains: Propolis extract +7 hearbs)
PROHERB sunscreen cream for face is a UV-cut cream that is gentle on the skin and does not use UV absorbers. Prevents spots and freckles caused by sunburn. It can also be used as a makeup base.
Among the herbs contained in the cream, loquat leaves and wormwood leaves are the herbs that have been often used for both external and internal use in Japanese folk remedies. They have also been used for a long time as bath agents to improve skin problems. They have been used as a bathing agent to improve skin problems for a long time.
It can be used as a makeup base as it moisturizes and softens the skin. It protects the skin, improves texture, and prevents skin irritation.
SPF25 PA++ (UV absorbers free)
(Contains: propolis extract + 12 herbs)
PROHERB Facial Cleanser, a naturally concocted beauty product of delicate lather-like whipped cream.
Gently washing with a whipped cream-like foam helps to keep your skin healthy.It keeps your skin moisturized while removing dirt.
Add a suitable amount (about 1 cm) to your hand, lather well with cold or lukewarm water to wash your face, and then rinse thoroughly. Natural coconut oil is used as a cleansing ingredient.
(propolis extract + 12 herbs)
For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:
Global brand Inc. / JAPAN
+81-80-9644-4222
Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/Global-Brand-102715218383091?_rdc=1&rdr
Instagram: https://instagram.com/global.brand_
Media Contact
Company Name: Global brand Inc. / JAPAN
Contact Person: Takahiro Yamada
Email: Send Email
Phone: +81-80-9644-4222
Country: Japan
Website: http://globalbrand.co.jp/usa/
