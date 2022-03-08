Food Waste Management Industry is Growing at 6.6% CAGR, to Capture USD 58.92 Billion Market by 2029: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global food waste management market size was valued at USD 36.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to capture a market of USD 58.92 Billion by 2029, to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

What is Food Waste? How Big is Food Waste Market?

Food waste is simply one of the primary wrongdoers of pollution that is global. Nearly one-third of all the food made for the consumption of humans is wasted each year which brings about 8% of the globe’s greenhouse gases. Also, with it, natural resources are wasted. Food production requests vast amounts of natural resources. Nearly half of the world’s land and an astonishing 70% of fresh water is needed for agriculture. Apart from food getting wasted at home, a predominant amount of food is wasted in transportation and production. However, the difference can be made in managing and storing food commodities at home. Sadly, young people and students aged 18-34 are trespassers in food wastage mainly because they have not learned to appropriately manage and store food.

Food waste management is crucial as the disposable methods of food waste make people aware of the amount of food waste generated. An appropriate food waste management system can restore the LPG usage, and the digested produced after the process that is anaerobic can be sold for money. Proper food waste management saves the environment. The food deposited in the landfills damages the environment exuding greenhouse gas called methane. When landfills are utilized to dump food waste, it is compressed, and when decomposes in the absence of oxygen, methane is emitted.

Key Highlights of The Report

In the report, market share of food waste management, significant suppliers, price patterns that are changing, and raw material’s supply chain is highlighted in the report

Analysis of market dynamics, involving market driving factors, constraints of market development, and plan of action for the companies to handle the influence of covid-19

The status of key players is defined by the key players in the competitive landscape, including geographical expansion ventures including the portfolio

Share, trend, size, and analysis of the growth of food waste management market on a regional and global level with essential business strategies by prominent market players and their significant methods

Top Industry Players Are:

Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Covanta Ltd.

FCC Environment

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc

Suez

Veolia

Waste Connections Inc

Important Questions Being Answered by The Market Report

What are global food waste management market size and growth?

What was the performance in the last five years?

What are the significant trends enhancing food waste management sales?

Towards the new development of the market, how are the market players reacting?

Which are the major countries pushing the demand for the global food waste management market?

Who are the prominent players in the global food waste management market?

Food Waste Management Market: Growth Leading Factors

The global food waste management system is driven by the growing waste of organic waste for fertilizer production and animal feed, reducing greenhouse emissions, and requirements for increasing energy. It is also predictable that the ever-increasing intake of processed food involving ready-to-eat meals will further push the demand for food waste management. It is anticipated that initiative by the government to tutor people about suitable storage methods of fruits and vegetables to prevent rotting will drive the market growth.

Anaerobic digestion is the latest rage in technology that is anticipated to push the industrial growth of food waste management as it assists in the recovery of energy and nutrients from the product. The detachment of the collection of waste is a significant provocation that is expected to offer momentum to the growth of the industry.

The crisis of coronavirus proposed shifts that are multiple in businesses except profound triggering of the economic landscape that is global. Food waste management witnessed a decreased demand because waste was reduced across the industrial arena. But in the pandemic, limitations of storage, stockpiling, and cooking practices that were useless increased home food waste.

Global Food Waste Management Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2021 Value USD 36.63 Billion Market Outlook for 2029 USD 58.92 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.6% from 2022 – 2029 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2029 Segments covered By Waste, By Process, By Source, By Application, By Region Key Companies Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Ltd., FCC Environment, Remondis SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc, Suez, Veolia, and Waste Connections, Inc. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Food Waste Management Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by waste, process, source, application, and region

By waste, the fruits and vegetable segment is anticipated to grow exceptionally. It is due to the growing demand for appropriate handling, processing, and depository of the product. By process, the anaerobic digestion segment is gaining prominence as there is a higher requirement for productive alternatives for fossil fuels. The growing need for slight odor, sanitation, and reduced pathogens will further push the prospects of the industry. Depending on the source, municipalities and households will obtain substantial incentives with the growing acquisition of product packaging, clothing, and batteries. By application, the animal feed sector in the food waste management market is anticipated to observe exponential growth by increased adoption of livestock.

By region, Europe dominated the market owing to extravagant shopping, food management that is inappropriate, overproduction, and neglect of food wasted. But the EU member states are engaged in lessening the wastage of food at source and procuring appropriate disposal methodologies for obtaining fertilizers and biogas from such procedures. In North America, factors causing the initiation of food waste include harm to food products, overproduction, inflexible food-grade identification, and fluctuation in the market. But governments are taking strict measures to obtain biofuel from food waste as it assists in curtailing the consumption of fossil fuels. In the Asia Pacific, the adoption of food waste management is assessed to observe a considerable rise because of high exports of several food products to North Americana and European countries, thus growing the wastage of the food during transportation. Governments are funding in logistics of the cold chain and enhancing farm productivity to lessen the total inception of food waste.

Browse the full “Food Waste Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Waste (Cereals, Dairy Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Fish & Sea, Processed); By Process; By Source; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2029” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-waste-management-market

The market primarily depends on the waste, process, source, application, and region

Food Waste Management Market: By Waste

Cereals

Dairy products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Fish & Sea

Processed

Others

Food Waste Management Market: By Process

Aerobic

Anaerobic

Combustion/Incineration

Others

Food Waste Management Market: By Source

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors & Suppliers

Food Service Providers

Municipalities & Households

Food Waste Management Market: By Application

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Biofuel

Power Generation

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Food Waste Management Industry is Growing at 6.6% CAGR, to Capture USD 58.92 Billion Market by 2029: Polaris Market Research