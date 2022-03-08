Michael Posey Sr. Announces New Short Film, "MAJESTIC QUEEN," to Celebrate Prominent Women of Color

Michael Posey Sr., a renowned motion graphic designer, film producer, and cinemaphotographer, has announced the release of an exciting new motion graphic short film, titled “MAJESTIC QUEEN.” A powerful celebration of prominent women of color, the film powerfully inspires and uplifts a new generation of women by documenting famous women of color in our society. This announcement comes just at the start of March 2022, or National Women’s History Month.
The “MAJESTIC QUEEN” film features Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Missy Elliott, Rhianna, Kamala Harris, Serena Williams and other prominent women of color in a way that leaves viewers with a sense of pride in who they are, and draws attention to the lineage of greatness they come from and share with others. The film recognizes the countless contributions and sacrifices that women of color have made throughout history rarely mentioned and celebrated that truly bring us together and ignite the human spirit. Empowering women to embrace their skin color, hair texture, and other attributes, the film’s director, producer, and writer Michael Posey has effectively changed the narrative of what beauty is and created a culture that embraces all shades and qualities equally.
Michael Posey Sr., through his production studio Mpose Entertainment LLC, brings the film to life to capture prominent women of color to life in powerful ways with his talented visual delivery. Filming captures the best in cinematography, motion graphic design, special effects, and inspirational narration to inspire and empower women of all ages and backgrounds.
“MAJESTIC QUEEN” will be released on March 9, 2022, as the initial launch of the Majestic Queen Movement. To learn more, visit Mpose Entertainment LLC on YouTube or follow Michael Posey Sr. on Instagram at @TheMichaelPosey.
About Michael Posey Sr.
Michael Posey Sr. is a renowned motion graphic designer, film and music producer, cinemaphotographer, and producer. He is also the director and producer of “MAJESTIC QUEEN,” a new graphic short film highlighting the achievements of prominent women of color. In addition to this venture, Michael Posey Sr. is the Owner and CEO of Mpose Entertainment and Black Dominion, an up-and-coming fashion and clothing line.
Media Contact
Company Name: Mpose Entertainment LLC
Contact Person: Michael Posey
Email: Send Email
Phone: 336-456-2042
City: Winston-Salem
State: North Carolina
Country: United States
Website: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuxjZETYAFyunjrU5TBtgjg/videos
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.