Behind-the-scenes tell-all book on the professional hockey scene, Behind The Orange Curtain by Larry Clay, is a must-read for any hockey fan in 2022

As a former hockey coach and supplier of ice hockey equipment for elite teams, Larry Clay is uniquely positioned to analyze the inner workings of the sport in his tell-all memoir, Behind the Orange Curtain: Stories About the Philadelphia Flyers and the National Hockey League.
Described as hockey’s hardest-hitting book, Behind the Orange Curtain blends the author’s personal experiences with the history of the Philadelphia Flyers. Clay recounts his early love of hockey, tracing the development of the sport alongside his own growth from a young child to a seasoned professional with over six decades spent in arenas around the world. His collective expertise in virtually all aspects of hockey ensures that Clay is an objective, informed voice speaking from inside one of the nation’s most exclusive professional sporting establishments.
Behind the Orange Curtain is perfect for diehard and casual fans alike. Clay delves into the day-to-day management of the Flyers and the internal politics of hockey, recounting everything from fun facts to the gravest of scandals.
Interspersed with memories from the author’s personal life, Behind the Orange Curtain explores how the Broad Street Bullies Alumni were almost defeated by amateurs, the truth about the sour relationship at the heart of player safety, and what the Flyers management team has cost Flyers fans. This mix of personal anecdotes and behind-the-scenes observations will appeal equally to readers of narrative nonfiction and memoir.
Reviewers appreciate Clay’s candor, writing that Behind the Orange Curtain seems like “a conversation between friends.” With a blunt narrative style and informal tone, Clay doesn’t pull punches about the reality of hockey and the secrets that are smoothed over along with the ice.
With 11 different chapters that can each stand alone, Behind the Orange Curtain is a quick read that highlights previously unknown facets of the National Hockey League. While there may be books that promise to be more authoritative, there’s a strong difference between the official story and the real one—thankfully, Larry Clay is here to help.
Behind the Orange Curtain: Stories About the Philadelphia Flyers and the National Hockey League is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.
Larry Clay is an author and hockey expert with a lifelong passion that took him through the roles of coach, referee, hockey school administrator, and 30-year supplier of elite ice hockey equipment. His long career intersected with those of players at all levels, including some of the biggest names in the sport.
For more information, visit him online at hockeylarry.com.
