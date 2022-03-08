For 22.1% CAGR, Fitness App Market Size Expected a Global Growth of USD 19.33 Billion By 2029: Polaris Market Research

According to the research report, the global fitness app market size is expected to grow USD 19.33 Billion By 2029, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

What is a Fitness App? How big is Fitness App Market?

Overview:

Fitness apps are applications designed to provide the user with instructions while running, walking, cycling, or taking part in any other physical activity. Many fitness apps are available to download from the internet onto a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet PC. Fitness apps are usually used to count calories other workouts-related statistical records such as walks, runs, and bike rides. Some apps provide music services, each having the same beat to motivate the user when doing such workouts as running and fitness classes.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic imposed nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms that led to transit traditional studios and gyms to virtual fitness. This, in turn, has been a major factor in increased downloads and subscriptions of fitness apps. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning, increasing prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems are anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fitness app market during the study period.

The Contents of The Report Include:

A collection of past data, events, and resulting forecasts.

Analysis of the market on a regional and global level, including its growth estimates

In-depth global fitness apps market segmentation by type, application, and regions

Profiles on the industry players with their sales, returns, market position

An up-to-date market analysis covers the latest market trends and technological developments.

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the global fitness apps market

The market dynamics competitive environment for offering you a competitive edge of the major market.

A proprietary forecast of the economic scenario of the industry.

Top Global Market Players Are:

Aaptiv

Adidas

Appinventiv

Applico

Appster

Asics Corporation

Azumio Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Google LLC

Grand Apps

Lenovo Group Limited

Nike

Noom

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Under Armour Inc.

Wahoo Fitness

Fitness Apps Market: Growth Drivers

Growing importance regarding healthy lifestyle features such as personal training, activity tracking, yoga and meditation, diet and nutrition tips, and others has positively impacted the growth of the global fitness app market size. In addition, the rising use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices is driving the global fitness apps market growth. Fitness apps allow people to achieve their healthy lifestyle goals at a lower cost and effort, which is the key factor forecasted to increase the demand for the software over the forecast period. An article published by World Economic Forum in September 2020 states that downloads of fitness and health apps increased worldwide by 46.0%.

Global Fitness Apps Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 3.28 Billion Market Outlook for 2029 USD 19.33 Million Expected CAGR Growth 22.1% from 2021 – 2029 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2029 Segments covered By Type, By Platform, By Device, By Region Key Companies Aaptiv, Adidas, Appinventiv, Applico, Appster, Asics Corporation, Azumio, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Google LLC, Grand Apps, Lenovo Group Limited, MyFitnessPal Inc., Nike, Noom, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Under Armour, Inc. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs.

Fitness Apps Market: Market Segmentation

Insights By Type, Platform, Device, And Geographic Region

On the basis of type, the workout & exercise apps segment dominated the global fitness apps market with the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021. This is because exercise and weight loss apps promote users to exercise. By platform, the android market segment is projected to dominate the market with high growth of 22.4% over the forecast period. The factors expected to contribute to this growth includes vast android users across the Asia Pacific and developments in android technology for smartphones. Based on devices, the smartphones market segment is anticipated to account for 60.9% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period because of rapidly growing smartphone users globally.

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest market share in the global fitness industry and was expected to continue its progress over the forecast period owing to health-related issues such as obesity, respiratory problems, along with growing health concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to increased investments in health and fitness. In addition, an increase in the usage of smartphones due to rising disposable income among the population is also positively favoring the industry expansion in this region.

Browse the full “Fitness App Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Workout & Exercise, Disease Management, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Medication Adherence); By Platform; By Device; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2029” Report at https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/fitness-app-market

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of type, platform, device, and geographic region.

Fitness Apps Market: By Type Outlook

Workout & Exercise Apps

Disease Management

Lifestyle Management

Nutrition & Diet

Medication Adherence

Fitness Apps Market: By Platform Outlook

Android

iOS

Windows

Fitness Apps Market: By Device Outlook

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: For 22.1% CAGR, Fitness App Market Size Expected a Global Growth of USD 19.33 Billion By 2029: Polaris Market Research