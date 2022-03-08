EHosting Server Has Been Providing The Best Web Hosting Service At The Cheapest Prices For Over A Decade

With powerful tools and a team of experts, EHostingServer provides a hesitate-free best web hosting services, managed from Nepal with 24/7 support.

California – March 8th, 2022 – Since 2010, eHostingServer has been providing the best web hosting service at the most affordable price possible. EHosting Server provides a hesitate-free best web hosting services, managed from Nepal with 24/7 support. With powerful tools and a team of experts, they provide web development and hosting solutions for every website, whether it is a blog, news website, or eCommerce business. The company helps brands grow their businesses and online presence by providing several pivotal digital services at affordable prices. eHostingServer is well-known for its customer-centric support that takes care of crucial details to ensure on-time delivery and customers’ peace of mind.

EHosting Server has established and kept an exceptional reputation among its users for more than a decade now. eHostingServer’s team of experts web developers and technology geeks work on every web project with a professional campaign plan, allowing customers to see the progress in detail and maximize their online businesses. Their services are well known for their high quality that does not cost a fortune. And all of their web hosting plans come with 100% pure SSD to optimize the web hosting service.

“The website of any business can make it grow or fade, and we provide competitive services in this regard,” says the spokesperson at eHostingServer, “Our Web Hosting services are perfect for hosting small and medium websites. You can get lightning-fast and secure SSD hosting at the most competitive price available.”

The list of outstanding services at eHostingServe includes high-quality and lightning-fast Web Hosting, which works well for hosting small and medium websites. They provide Business Hosting, which is Premium Cloud Hosting with huge resources, and NVMe SSD, which is perfect for eCommerce, News, or large websites. The agency offers resellers a very beneficial Reseller Hosting service that gives a Fully managed WHM/cPanel™ reseller hosting designed to grow the client’s web hosting business. Additionally, eHostingServer provides Cloud VPS for big website and application hosting, which comes with root access, 100% NVMe SSD, is Super-fast, and secured. All these services come in extremely affordable and different packages to fit different budgets and needs.

According to the spokesman, what distinguishes EHostingServer’s services from other competitors is many good reasons, starting with being a True Cloud Provider that builds their cloud server on top cloud providers like Google, AWS, DigitalOcean, Linode, or Hetzner. EHosting Server offers optimized hosting plans to run almost all PHP/MYSQL applications, each cPanel has enough memory to run the application without any issue. EHostingServer uses spam protection on all of their shared web hosting plans, they also use Immunify360/BitNinja security plugin to scan real-time threats. And their support team will help customers to migrate their cPanel based web hosting with the company, as customers can check all the details on the history of their profile on the website. The list could go on for more reasons why eHostingServer is the best in its field, and one can see how customers prefer to deal with EHosting Server through tons of positive reviews and recommendations.

About EHosting Server

EHosting Server was founded in 2010, it is one of the best web hosting providers in Nepal. EHosting Server has already spent 10+ years in the web hosting industry, so customers’ sites are in very safe hands. EHosting Server provides the Best and cheapest web hosting in Nepal services and has been assisting many businesses to build and maintain their websites.

Media Contact

Company Name: Taregan IT Pvt. Ltd

Contact Person: Jitendra Yadav

Email: Send Email

Country: Nepal

Website: https://www.ehostingserver.com/

