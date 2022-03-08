CryptoBucks Launches White Label Software Solution That Makes Digital Payments More Simple, Seamless and Smart Than Ever Before

It’s the dawn of a new era for the world of digital currencies as CryptoBucks, the world’s first cryptocurrency payment processing app, announced today the launch of its latest white label software solution that enables merchants in the domestic U.S. to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
According to a recent study done by Skynova, nearly one-third (32%) of small businesses surveyed within the U.S. currently accept cryptocurrencies as payments, while one out of every four small businesses that don’t accept cryptocurrencies were interested in doing so but did not have the knowledge or technology to move forward. As more and more businesses come online and continue to innovate to make the shift into the metaverse/Web3, it’s imperative for FinTech providers to offer groundbreaking solutions that will allow businesses to stay current with the latest trends.
Debuting on March 2, CryptoBucks’ new white label solution software was developed to provide a secure platform for merchants, developers and payment processing companies to break into the cryptocurrency industry. This revolutionary solution enables FinTech providers the chance to integrate CryptoBucks into their own user interface in order to have the ability to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP Ripple, and more popular digital currencies.
“What we are delivering with this new software stems from the feedback we’ve received from our customers and clients that are eager to have the opportunity to expand their national footprint and increase their revenue streams through the use of the blockchain,” said Eric Brown, CEO of CryptoBucks. “We are on a mission to help merchants and their consumers further adopt cryptocurrency into their everyday lives while making a secure and safe platform that can be used for any and all purchases. This is just the tip of the iceberg for us as we have a number of exciting new updates to announce in the coming months.”
The white label solution software comes after CryptoBucks recently announced that the company will debut Phase 1 of its cryptocurrency exchange during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference held in Miami, Fla. on April 6-9. Inspiring the future of digital payments, The CryptoBucks exchange can be utilized to easily buy, sell, and trade the top cryptocurrencies while having access to more liquidity.
For more information on CryptoBucks or to download the app, visit cryptobucksapp.com.
Gian Quintana
Media Relations
gian@cryptobucksapp.com
About CryptoBucks
CryptoBucks is a global financial technology company that is building an accessible, efficient, and transparent network that bridges traditional financial products with blockchain and cryptocurrency applications. CryptoBucks, based in Miami, Florida, empowers their users with the tools to advance the emerging digital marketplace. CryptoBucks’ constant focus on innovation is the spark needed for the rapid growth of digital commerce to reshape the future of finance.
Media Contact
Company Name: CryptoBucks
Contact Person: Giancarlo Quintana
Email: Send Email
City: Miami
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://cryptobucksapp.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.