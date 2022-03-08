Zach Collier's Resolute Administrative Services Acquires HR Consulting Firm

Serial entrepreneur and successful investor, Zach Collier, makes another landmark achievement as his company, Resolute Administrative Services, purchases an HR consulting firm

Successful entrepreneur and CEO, Zach Collier, has again reiterated his commitment to helping businesses get the best hands on their team as the Florida-based business executive recently acquired an HR consulting firm through his company, Resolute Administrative Services, popularly known as Resolute Professionals. In a related development, the company also hired a key executive, Kevin Durham, from a competitor to boost its team.

The business environment has continued to evolve over the years, with the competition across industries becoming even more intense. However, some names have seemingly mastered the art of weathering the storm and coming out on top, with the likes of Zach Collier practically leading the way.

Collier has been in business for over 15 years, pushing boundaries across industries, with a focus on helping small and medium sized enterprises to succeed. His passion for entrepreneurship led him to acquire the first firm he worked with, a move that started the journey that has led to the completion of 15 different merger and acquisition transactions. The recent purchase of an HR consulting firm by Resolute Professionals will enable the company to provide HR support nationally to small and mid-size businesses.

The road to success for Zach Collier has not been particularly smooth. However, he has defied all odds to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, growing his first company from a $1 startup to having a $60 million dollar operation and achieving an even bigger feat with his second company, which is currently worth over $300 million. Collier is looking to continue his groundbreaking achievements with Resolute Professionals, leveraging his experience managing over 40,000 work site employees as well as HR and Staffing for healthcare, industrial, professional staffing lines to grow the company.

In addition to starting and selling two companies for over 8 figures, Collier has also handled other important positions, including being appointed by the governor of the state Florida to oversee all regulations in his industry, becoming the youngest ever appointee within that department. Some businesses he has managed and sold over the years include WorldWide Staffing, Lightsource HR, Rightline Warehouse Solutions, and Capital Financing, amongst others. His long list of transactions also includes Active Personal, Rove Staffing, Career Executive Solutions, Link Staffing, Snelling Staffing, Command Center, Search Point Business Solutions, Logistics Pro, and P.A.S Consulting.

Zach Collier is targeting a 9-figure on his next company sale, with future plans of managing a few lifestyle businesses, as well as providing management consulting.

For further information about Zach Collier and his business journey, visit his LinkedIn.

