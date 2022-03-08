Black Series HQ21 – The Star of the 2022 Seattle RV Show

A product must be good if it catches the eye of the FOX News team. And that is precisely what happened at this year’s Seatle RV Show held at the Lumen Field Events Center.

Held every year, the biggest RV show in the Pacific NorthWest invites 20 of the top RV dealers to put their travel trailers on display. This year, Black Series was one of them.

Notably, the FOX 13 Morning News previewed the Seattle RV Show. And with its rugged exterior, luxurious interior, and off-roading capabilities, the HQ21 caught the eye of the crew who interviewed Black Series.

So what was it about the HQ21 that caught news anchor Dan Griffin’s eye? And what was it about the HQ21 that left him walking away impressed enough to air the FOX 13 Morning News interview on February 21, 2022? Let’s find out!

HQ21 – THe Ultimate Off-Road Trailer

Black Series designs the HQ21 to be the ultimate off-road trailer. Based on travel in the Australian Outback, an environment known for its rugged and unforgiving terrain, Black Series ensures the HQ21 can withstand just about anything.

As a result, the HQ21 becomes perfect for overlanding across the United States’ offroad travel destinations. Be it adventuring across desert areas and Moab, federal lands, and even fire-logging roads; the HQ21 can handle the terrain.

Because of its versatile nature, the HQ21 makes the perfect overland trailer for a boondocking experience. Outdoors travelers can experience nature at its finest by getting to the heart of the wilderness.

Designed to provide extended living in off-road environments, the HQ21 allows travelers to get away from crowded RV parks, noisy campsites, and people.

Further, by providing the ability to live off-grid, the Black Series HQ21 allows families to experience fun holidays without setting up camp in an over-crowded RV site during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, travelers can now spend their time enjoying the offerings of nature, including the quiet serenity that comes with it.

So how exactly does Black Series equip its off grid trailers for overlanding adventures?

HQ21 – A Rugged Exterior Designed to Withstand the Wilderness

Black Series equips the HQ21 off-road camper trailer with tires unlike anything seen on a camper trailer before. Each unit comes fitted with heavy-duty off-road tires with a ten-ply rating. Additionally, the tires can withstand any terrain, so whether the adventure takes travelers across rocky formations, gravel roads, or through slick mud, the HQ21 can tackle it all.

The unit’s design is as rugged as they come, with a tubular steel frame that runs from the front all the way to the back of the camper trailer. While this may sound impressive, its functionality is even more so. It provides the HQ21 with added strength when tackling even the most challenging terrain.

Surrounding the HQ21 is another feature typically not found on your average RV. A gleaming red rock guard spans the edges of the overland trailer. This bar protects the edges from any jagged stones or rocks and even tree branches and stumps that may fall in the path traveled. Diamond plating found underneath the HQ21 offers the same functionality, boosting the HQ21’s ability to navigate any terrain.

Another survival aspect the HQ21 provides travelers is power. The HQ21 makes it easy to live off-grid comfortably for extended periods by generating and storing its own energy reserves.

Black Series fits the HQ21 with four solar panels strategically placed on the roof to capture maximum sunlight. Together, these four panels generate 600 watts of power that feeds into four AGM batteries. The collective energy provided by these batteries equals 400 amp-hours of power, leaving travelers with extensive battery reserves.

The power output of the HQ21 is sufficient to run numerous appliances, including the air conditioning unit, for days before needing to be topped up.

However, HQ21 doesn’t just provide extensive energy reserves. It also uses energy-efficient features to ensure the power lasts longer. One example comes in the form of LED lighting. The exterior of the HQ21 features powerful LED lights that draw very little power compared to their high lux output.

HQ21 – Adding Luxury to Off-Road Travel

As FOX 13 Morning News report Dan Griffin learned, just because the exterior of the HQ21 is rugged doesn’t mean the interior of the unit needs to replicate this.

Instead, the interior of the HQ21 is open, spacious, and the epitome of luxury. Black Series ensures that travelers can experience the excitement of off-roading without giving up the luxurious feel of a hotel suite.

For instance, the plush leather dinette fits the entire family providing a comfortable place to enjoy a meal. In addition, it folds down to create a cozy sleeping area.

The main bedroom replicates the comfort offered at an even higher level, providing travelers with a queen-sized bed dressed with soft, quality linens.

A full-sized fiber-glass shower runs with hot water. It is positioned separately from the toilet and has an elegant vanity with a basin and mirror. Further, the finishes in this hotel-style bathroom feature gleaming brushed-look stainless steel for a dash of style.

A well-equipped kitchen with a microwave, oven, fridge, and three-burner stove makes creating delicious meals on the road fun and straightforward.

However, Black Series incorporates an additional aspect that adds to the luxury and comfort the HQ21 provides. Unlike other RVs, the HQ21 camper trailer comes fitted with Euro-style windows.

These dual-pane windows offer exceptional insulation and open far more broadly than most windows found on RVs today. Further, Black Series includes a hatch on the top of the overland trailer to increase airflow through the unit, effectively cooling the interior.

Additionally, travelers also have the option of using two screens. Adventurers can use a bug screen and a privacy screen singularly or together for added comfort.

Final Thoughts

The Black Series HQ21 offers the creme-de-la-creme of offroad traveling. It provides overlanders the opportunity to experience the wilderness at its finest, away from the crowds, without sacrificing luxury or comfort. And, as this model caught the eye of Dan Griffin from FOX News, it will surely grab the attention of any avid overlanding fans.

HQ21 sits at the top end of the Black Series’ offerings. However, travelers will find several models offering overlanding capabilities and luxury interiors throughout the Black Series range. In other words, there is a Black Series trailer to suit every budget. So, head on over to the Black Series website to find your Black Series off-road trailer today.

