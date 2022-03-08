PURE founder Shyla Talluri has been honored for her outstanding Volunteer work

Shyla Talluri has been doing exceptions volunteer work to educate thousands to empower global leaders of tomorrow. Her work has been recognized and she has been awarded by Daily Point of Light for her contributions to society.

Saint Johns, FL, USA – Shyla Talluri is the founder of PURE, People for Urban and Rural Education, a not-for-profit organization founded in the year 2016 to bring educational and livelihood opportunities closer to the economically disadvantaged children, at-risk youth, and special populations. Since its inception, PURE has been connecting individuals, groups, organizations with the urgent needs of the world’s children. Under the able leadership of Shyla, the organization facilitates sustainable empowerment through quality education with complete transparency and accountability to the sponsors.

In recognition of her commendable work over the years, Shyla has been recently honored by the Daily Point of Light Award. This award is given by Daily Point of Light to individuals who have done outstanding volunteer work that brings about a positive change in society.

“I am honored to have received this award by Daily Point of Light,” said Shyla. “However, I feel this is only the beginning and we have a long way to go. I am fully committed to the mission of our organization. We have great work ahead of us in our well-meant thought to leave no child behind. It will take the work of many hands and hearts.”

Coming from a humble background, Shyla’s success story is an inspiration to millions of other volunteers and entrepreneurs. Shyla Talluri is a thought leader, strategist, and voice behind PURE. Diligent, determined, and decisive, Shyla was instrumental in bringing PURE into existence and forming Team PURE.

Shyla who says her confidence is her identity, is an equal rights advocate. She believes that freedom that comes with conditions based on gender, race, color, marital status, caste, and creed is worse than slavery.

“I am an entrepreneur. I love to write and travel. I am as much a super mom like any other working woman,” says Shyla. “I had a pretty comfortable life growing up. I was very reserved as a child and in contrast, outspoken as an adult.”

Shyla recalls that while growing up as a kid, she didn’t have to look too far for inspiration and idols. Her heroes in life were her grade school classmates, friends, and family who showed her what being selfless, kind, confident, and brave meant despite the adversaries and challenges they faced.

Shyla strongly supports and advocates the motto of her organization – “Fight Poverty With Education”. These four words are the powerful mantra driving every program and project at PURE every single day.

According to Shyla, the four pillars backing the challenging journey they set out on in March of 2016 are – TeamPURE, PUREGurus, PUREVolunteers, and The PURESponsors.

Shyla is a dynamic and multi-talented personality who enjoys doing multiple things and is brilliant at managing them all with a finesse of a magician. She is an accomplished entrepreneur, social worker, mentor, trainer, and positive influencer. Her remarkable grass-roots work in empowering the marginalized and underprivileged women, girls, and kids has earned her widespread praise and accolades.

Shyla was born in India and educated in India and the United States. She currently lives with her family in Saint Johns, Florida, USA.

About PURE

PURE, People for Urban and Rural Education, is a not-for-profit organization founded in the year 2016 to bring educational and livelihood opportunities closer to economically disadvantaged children, at-risk youth, and special populations.

PURE has been founded with the following objectives:

• strive to address the insufficiencies in disadvantaged rural and urban schools, children’s shelters, and special need centers.

• diligently work to facilitate sustainable empowerment through education with complete transparency and accountability to the sponsors.

• aim to empower special populations through education and gifts of mobility, reaffirming our belief in quality life for all.

• aspire to bring students from diverse socio-economic and geographical backgrounds together for a better tomorrow.

PURE has been recognized for its services by many media, community, government, and private organizations.

