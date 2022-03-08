Flink Recruit Launches New Website For Its Innovative Recruitment Platform In South Africa

March 8, 2022 – Pretoria, South Africa – The newly launched Flink Recruitment Platform and its brand new website, is set to revolutionize the traditional recruitment sector in South Africa.
Flink Recruit was in 2021 with the aim of automating recruit and turning the industry on its head. This unique recruitment platform relies on disruptive innovation to result in high-speed quality recruitment. Quite simply, it shows the promise of being a game-changer in the industry while not only simplifying the search for candidates but also enhancing the quality of identified candidates for the benefit of employers.
Flink Recruitment Platform has a lot to offer companies – FlinkCos, as they can now access a wide pool of the best talent Candidates – Flinkerson the other hand get the opportunity to showcase their true talents and skills to make their way to purposeful and rewarding careers. Thus, the platform
Some of the advantages of the Flink Recruitment Platform for FlinkCos include the fact that they get access to candidates that are screened and vetted before they can be interviewed. Thanks to its smart filters and algorithms, top candidates can be short-listed in a matter of seconds saving huge amounts of time for employers. The platform takes a step further with efficient interview, administration, and management for the benefit of companies.
Keeping the current work dynamics in mind, Flink Recruitment Platform carries out ranking optimization through psychometric assessment. It means chosen candidates can be culturally fit to organizations and have the right aptitudes for their teams. The Flink platform also contacts references automatically, and the responses are factored in while ranking the candidates to help FlinkCos make informed decisions.
Candidates interested in finding positions that are meaningful to their skills and talents can simply register with Flink Recruit. They create their profile with credentials, fill out a criminal declaration, and submit personal details. They will then be invited for interviews through the platform for companies that are interested in their profiles. A specialized psychometric test helps rank them based on clients’ specific requirements.
Easy reference check carried out by the Flink Recruitment Platform means there is less hassle for previous employers to deal with. Candidates who ace the interview process will receive job offers that can be career-defining for them.
Once candidates have uploaded their CV and references, they don’t have to do it ever again. Importantly, if match the criteria and the filters, they will appear in the search almost instantly
Rapid, high quality, secure, and cost-effective; clearly Flink Recruitment Platform is the way forward and is about to change traditional recruitment for good.
About Flink Recruit
The unique recruitment platform, which was founded in 2021, aims for high-speed quality placements through disruptive innovation and is taking the industry by storm.
Media Contact
Flink Recruit
Address: Cnr. Pinaster Avenue & 18th Street, Hazelwood, Pretoria 0081
Phone: 082 867 7739
Email: admin@flink-app.com
