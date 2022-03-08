DeFiYield Next Whitelist Sales is on 18 March with HedgePay

HedgePay, is ready to launch the IDO of DefiYield, a cross-chain investment protocol that endeavors to become a pioneer in addressing the security issues that plague the crypto industry at large.

H-Pad, the next-gen platform for launching the pre-sale of crypto and blockchain products, is thrilled to announce its 3rd IDO deal with DeFiYield, with the scheduling of its whitelist IDO sale on 18th March 2022 at 15.00 UTC. HedgePay allows users to control their digital assets using a comprehensive set of innovative tools. In addition, HedgePay enables users to invest hassle-freely as it provides high-quality auditing and ensures the security of investors’ funds. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming IDO of DeFiYield on HedgePay Launchpad.

What is DeFiYield?

DeFiYield strives to be the first cross-chain decentralized security network to make the DeFi ecosystem more secure for every crypto investor through their flagship smart contract security scanner and state-of-the-art crypto asset management dashboard. $DEFI is an ERC20 token with a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens. $DEFI will be present on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche Blockchain. DeFiYield also offers wide-ranging smart contract security audits, inspires other projects to address their security issues, shares knowledge with the community, and also warns users about DeFi risks from time to time.

The Token Sale Info

The following points highlight the information about the upcoming sale:

The token sale features a hard cap of 200BNB.

The minimum contribution is 0.1 BNB, whereas the maximum is 2.0 BNB.

The IDO price is $0.24.

It has daily linear vesting at 0% TGE

The listing price is $0.31

The 3-Tier Chart for the Upcoming DeFiYield IDO

The DeFi Yield IDO comprises a 3-tier contribution flowchart.

Tier 1 is the Whitelist Round, where whitelist winners can contribute from 15.00 UTC to 17:00 UTC.

Tier 2 is the Staker Round, where the staker must hold at least 20,000 $HPAY tokens for joining the pool from 17:00 UTC.

Tier 3 is open to the public from 19 March 2022 at 15:00 UTC if the hard cap of 200 BNB is not filled in the Tier 2 Staker Round. The Public Round does not require anyone to hold any $HPAY token.

Claiming the $DEFI Token: DeFi Yield will announce how to claim the token in due course.Link to register for the DeFiYield Whitelist: https://sweepwidget.com/view/52323-tqghcnrl

Token Listing & $DEFI Info

The $DEFI Yield information will be shared on social media and their official website. Users can check out the latest updates through their Telegram and Twitter channels.

Final Words

H-Pad is all set to facilitate the launch of its third product, namely, DefiYield, its native token being $DEFI. Projects such as DeFiYield will be instrumental in setting the future course for the decentralized financial ecosystem by ensuring security comes before anything else so that crypto investors can rest assured that they invest in safe crypto assets only.

Users can follow HedgePay for details of more upcoming projects on Twitter and Telegram.

Media Contact

Company Name: HedgePay

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://hedgepay.org/

