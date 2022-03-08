Black Series HQ17 – Where Luxury Meets Elegance in Outdoor Travel

Luxurious interiors are often not the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to outdoor travel unless the vehicle in question is the Black Series HQ17.

The Black Series brand strives to offer outdoor travelers a unique nature experience. By offering travelers a way to head into the wilderness and off the beaten track, the brand offers a new way to enjoy the world’s natural beauty.

Traveling the Black Series Way

Unlike a traditional camper trailer, a Black Series vehicle travels easily over all forms of terrain, offering an unrivaled overlanding experience. In addition, the HQ17 offroad trailer also makes living off the grid a possibility, allowing adventurers to remove themselves from crowded campsites and enjoy nature at its best.

However, the functionality needed to qualify for this rugged travel doesn’t exactly bring luxury to mind. But, as with all other aspects of their design, Black Series takes comfort and luxury to the next level.

HQ17 – A New Luxurious Take on Outdoor Travel

The HQ17, a five-sleeper overland trailer, features an exterior that is sleek yet rugged. This almost utility-style appearance gives the impression that the interior of the travel trailer may offer modest basics that offer relatively comfortable living. However, opening the door to the interior of this sizeable overland trailer reveals an altogether different reality.

Black Series spares no thought to even the smallest detail. Each aspect of the HQ17 interior is meticulously designed to offer travelers comfortable and luxurious living quarters.

Light and Cozy Interiors

Black Series designers created an exterior vision of rugged machinery reflected in the vibrant reds and sleek black tones used to paint the HQ17. However, the interior offers a bright, airy, and warm environment that exudes the idea of space and encourages relaxation.

Shades of cream, flint grey, and natural wood elements combine to add texture and style to the living spaces of this off road camper trailer. As a result, the spaces flow beautifully from one to the next and offer a feeling of warmth and comfort despite feeling spacious and roomy. The shades also provide a sense of luxury without appearing stark, making the interiors a true style sensation.

Premium Materials and Craftsmanship

Black Series ensures travelers staying in the HQ17 experience luxury in all forms. As a result, the brand uses premium materials and craftsmanship to finish and furnish the interior of its travel trailers.

For example, the bathroom features a full fiberglass shower, placed separate from the toilet, a far cry from the cramped ablutions of a traditional caravan. In addition, stainless steel finishes and pristine white shades add an edge of opulence to the generous bathroom.

Materials used throughout these off grid trailers add to the notion of style. The multi-fold light gray velvet linen curtains add a softness that perfectly balances the cabinetry’s warm, textured timber finish veneer. Erring on the side of safety and style, the designers opted for soft-close open and close cabinetry designs. As a result, travelers don’t bump into handles, and the minimalist approach of the layout continues.

A multi-functional dinette offers several purposes, transforming into an office or an additional sleeping area. Premium faux-leather seating in a grey tone complements the curtains and provides a comfortable place to relax.

The bedrooms offered by the HQ17 add to the opulence of the overland trailer even further. The queen-size bed and two single bunks come fitted with firm but inviting mattresses and soft, luxurious linens. As a result, campers will find a lousy night’s sleep in the wilderness a thing of the past.

Elegant Ambiance

Warm, elegant lighting is strategically placed throughout the HQ17. As a result, travelers experience a warm, cozy ambiance that is comforting without being glaring or harsh on the eyes.

Soft strip lighting throughout provides sufficient lux to see comfortably at night. In addition, reading lamps on either side of the queen-size bed offers a muted option for evening reading. A star-like patterning of lighting above the bed also provides the illusion of being under the stars, offering travelers a unique experience.

The generous windows incorporated throughout the HQ17 offer dazzling natural light throughout the day. As a result, the interiors never seem gloomy or dull. And, by providing sizeable openings, the opportunity to experience fresh air flowing through the cabin becomes possible.

But, where the windows make the most impact is their ability to invite the outdoors in by offering travelers the opportunity to take in the spectacular surrounding views and enjoy the sights of nature while relaxing.

Why Does Luxury in an RV Matter?

Many travelers note that hotels don’t often offer an immersive nature experience, but they offer luxury and comfort. Conversely, campsites tend to provide an experience closer to nature. However, sleeping in a tent is seldom luxurious. But, traveling in a luxury overland trailer offers the best of both worlds.

Outdoor travelers can head off the beaten track to enjoy some of nature’s finest masterpieces away from the crowds and the noise. And, they can do it in style. By traveling in a luxury RV, overlanders can have the wilderness on their doorstep and still sleep comfortably, enjoy a hot shower, and cook up a five-course meal.

Black Series has worked closely with its designers and engineers to ensure travelers get the best of both worlds. A trip into nature shouldn’t require a compromise on comfort. As a result, the HQ17 provides adventurers the luxury of a hotel suite and the adventure of the wild.

Final Thoughts

Overlanding across rugged terrain and into the depths of the wilderness doesn’t often recall notions of luxury. However, Black Series believes travelers shouldn’t have to choose between adventure and comfort.

As a result, the brand designs the HQ17 with a rugged exterior designed to tackle any terrain. However, the interior of this off road trailer provides a unique experience, not unlike that offered by a luxury hotel suite. Outdoor adventurers can experience opulence while relaxing under the stars, as the HQ17 transforms a camping trip into a five-star stay in the wilderness.

