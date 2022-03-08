Understanding the Shift to Blended Learning with Catlin Tucker

Finding the support to embrace blended learning experiences.

The pandemic has forced everyone to adjust to a new normal. Social distancing is being practiced in public places, businesses and brands have set up online stores, offices are adapting to hybrid work schedules, and schools and universities are shifting to blended learning. When it comes to blended learning, both students and educators are trying to find balance with this new approach to teaching and learning. As a blended learning coach and education consultant, Dr. Catlin Tucker is using her decade’s worth of experience with blended and online learning to support leaders, coaches, and teachers in navigating this shift.

Dr. Tucker’s love for learning led her to pursue a career in education. Yet, she quickly became disillusioned with this profession. She was frustrated by a general lack of student engagement. It wasn’t until she began to blending online and offline learning that she was able to create the dynamic student-centered classroom she had imagined while working on her credential and masters.

Dr. Tucker defines blended learning as active, engaged learning online combined with active, engaged learning offline with the goal of giving learners more control over the time, place, pace, and path of their learning. At its core, she believes blended learning should shift control over the learning experience from teacher to learner.

This is not what people are accustomed to in education, and educators need support shifting from teacher-centered, teacher-paced whole group lessons to universally designed blended learning experiences. “Universally designed blended learning strives to honor learner variability, remove barriers to engagement, provide flexible pathways to firm learning objectives, and cultivate expert learners,” she says.

Since this is unfamiliar territory to most educators, Dr. Tucker offers a range of professional learning opportunities that are both online and offline, synchronous and asynchronous, to support leaders, coaches, and teachers in this shift to student-centered blended learning. As an example, Dr. Catlin has an asynchronous course available called “Getting Started with Blended and Online Learning.” Through this course, she provides teachers and schools with the instructional models, technology tools, and engagement strategies they need to effectively teach in blended and online learning environments.

Dr. Tucker has published a series of bestselling books blended learning with two more books coming out this year. Some of her titles are UDL and Blended Learning, Balance with Blended Learning, and Blended Learning in Action.

To learn more about Dr. Tucker and blended learning, visit https://catlintucker.com/.

About Catlin Tucker – Blend Ed.

Dr. Catlin Tucker is a bestselling author, international trainer, and keynote speaker. She is a blended learning coach, education consultant, and professor in the Masters of Arts in Teaching program at Pepperdine University.

Media Contact

Company Name: Catlin Tucker – Blend Ed.

Contact Person: Dr. Catlin R. Tucker

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://catlintucker.com/

