Black Series HQ15 – Changing the Future of Travel

As the world of technology advances, more and more features of daily life become manageable by using an app. By increasing convenience and ease of use, these smart applications give individuals more time to focus on the things that really matter.

Intelligent technology is applied in all areas, from computing to home systems. However, Black Series takes this further by implementing it into its unique off grid trailers, transforming the future of travel.

The HQ15 – An Intelligent Way to Travel

Black Series equips the HQ15 overland trailer with an array of intelligent features designed to make life on the road comfortable and safe. So, what exactly can travelers expect to find in this smart off road camper trailer?

Safety First

Staying in a camper trailer often means open-plan living. It also means using appliances like propane stoves, thermostats, and other elements that require gas or produce heat. As a result, gas leaks or fires become a genuine possibility that travelers should always prepare for.

Black Series ensures the safety of overlanders using its travel trailers by equipping the HQ15 with a smoke and gas detector. Consequently, should adventurers ever encounter an event, the systems in place will warn them well in advance, offering security and safety.

Another safety feature Black Series adds to the HQ15 offroad trailer is a backup camera. A handy feature found in many vehicles that aid the driver in reversing neatly without connecting any surrounding objects.

While reversing a 4×4 may seem challenging, doing so with a larger overland trailer in tow is even more tricky. For this reason, Black Series includes this handy camera, making it simple for the driver to maneuver both vehicles safely and without fuss.

Intelligent Home Systems

The HQ15 offers travelers more than just a place to sleep each night. Black Series takes luxury to the next level by equipping these travel trailers with various amenities that provide the comforts of home.

For example, adventurers camping in the HQ15 may find the moveable 24-inch HD TV with DVD capabilities handy on rainy days. In addition, the CD/FM/iPod/Bluetooth/USB Radio system comes pretty in handy too. And the two interior speakers and the further two marine-grade speakers located externally make it enjoy entertainment from anywhere.

But, the comfort doesn’t end there. Those living in the HQ15 will find it simple to regulate the internal conditions of their environment, thanks to the 16,000 BTU thermostat control and the 13,500 BTU rooftop air conditioning unit. So, no matter what the weather brings, comfort is just the touch of a button away.

Convenient App

Black Series designs the HQ15 to go off road on adventures and allows those traveling in it to live off the grid. However, these unique overland trailers are fitted with additional features enabling travelers to live comfortably in the wilderness without hooking up to amenities such as power and water.

For instance, the HQ15 has four generous water tanks that provide fresh water for drinking, cooking, ablutions, and storing waste. Additionally, the overland trailer comes with four roof-mounted 150w solar panels that generate energy to recharge the four 100AH batteries. Further, the HQ15 runs a 12V/120V electrical system with a 2,000w Black Series Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a custom Black Series Camper Inc. Control Panel.

Through this control panel, Black Series places convenience in the hands of the HQ15 users. The panel allows travelers to monitor each aspect of the various systems running in the off grid trailer. As a result, it becomes easy to keep tabs on the running of each element.

But, Black Series expands on this further by offering campers a downloadable app that allows the monitoring of these systems in real-time from a mobile device. Travelers can access data about any of the systems on their mobile phones. As a result, they can manage water readings, electricity and battery levels, and even gas consumption and temperature control.

While the use of an app is in keeping with the times and convenient, it also assists HQ15 users in monitoring the various systems levels. As a result, if, for instance, the water tank levels drop below a specific point, travelers can easily make it to a place to top. This prevents users from going without water or having shortages; instead, it allows for maximum comfort at all times.

Traveling in the HQ15

Traveling in the HQ15 offers outdoor adventurers an experience like no other. While most traditional camper trailers confine users to campsites and rely on the amenities provided at these establishments, the HQ15 offers an altogether different way to travel.

Overlanding becomes possible, and living off the grid does too. Now, travelers can venture off the beaten path and immerse themselves in nature. And, instead of spending time worrying about whether there is sufficient water, enough power, or adequate gas, travelers can monitor the levels on their mobile devices. As a result, there is more time for relaxation and exploration, and HQ15 users can sit back and enjoy their travels.

By having the option to monitor all systems in real-time, travelers using the HQ15 also experience unrivaled safety and comfort. It also becomes easier to plan stays out in the wilderness. In addition, these intelligent systems allow users to track water and energy consumption and plan to replete amenities in good time. As a result, travels become less stressful and more exciting and allow for a more meaningful experience in nature.

Final Thoughts

Black Series makes off-grid living in their RVs comfortable and safe by equipping the HQ15 with smart home systems and a control panel. Further, offering a mobile app to control the levels of these systems in real-time adds convenience. Travelers can now venture into the wilderness and holiday there with ease.

Better still, a simple glance at the app will inform travelers when they need to consider topping up water or gas levels, leaving no nasty surprises. So, with an HQ15, adventurers can spend their taking in the surroundings and enjoying nature.

