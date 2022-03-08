Cloud ERP Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.8% till 2027 | Cloud ERP Market Size and Share – GMI Research

“Cloud ERP Market – GMI Research”

The Cloud ERP Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period 2020-2027 to attain a value of around 140 billion by 2027. The major factors fuelling the growth of the cloud ERP industry include the increasing need to improve operational efficiency, augmenting the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cloud ERP Market Dynamics

Cloud ERP is the fastest-growing sector of the global ERP market, with services-based businesses driving the majority of income growth. Cloud ERP services provide a centralized system to businesses, enabling them to carry out various tasks such as marketing, accounting, and managing client data, in a more flexible and simplified manner with increased clarity adding to the overall business efficiency. Businesses worldwide are emphasizing improving their business processes, which can help them improve operational efficiency while tracking overall operating expenses. Cloud ERP offers the flexibility to streamline various business processes, such as sales and marketing, finance and accounting, and supply chain.

Rapid digitalization, adoption of the Internet of Things, mobile devices, cloud computing, and the emergence of big data and data analytics are the major factors driving the cloud ERP market share. With the growing adoption of remote working and bring your own device, the shift of workload to cloud environment has increased. This shift ensures better utilization of resources, remote availability to the on-premise data, and less IT expenditure.

Cloud-based ERP system relatively costs more than on-premise ERP system, which acts as a significant barrier for the market. Moreover, the cloud ERP market research projected that fewer customization abilities compared to on-premises infrastructure and rising concern for data theft and data loss may further hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Cloud ERP Market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Koch Industries, Inc., Sage Group Plc, Plex Systems, Ramco Systems Limited, Epicor Software Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, and Acumatica, Inc.

Component Segment Analysis

The finance and accounting segment is expected to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period. Cloud ERP helps interpret financial information from ledgers, sub-ledgers, and balance sheets; manage huge transaction volumes; and offers automatic billing and invoicing system. The software is designed to be integrated and comprehensive for the international in a wide range of industries. For instance, Sage Intacct, SAP ERP, Oracle Financials ERP Cloud, and Xero are some cloud-based ERP systems used for financing and accounting application by an organization.

Organization Size Segment Analysis

The small and medium enterprises segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing adoption of cloud IT infrastructure. The increasing demand for automation to increase their business productivity will further strengthen the cloud ERP market size. According to the World Bank Group, small and medium enterprises depict nearly 90% of businesses worldwide and are likely to offer 600 million jobs by 2030.

Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

The manufacturing segment is expected to expand at a higher rate over the forecast period. This is because of the increasing adoption of cloud ERP systems to interpret and manage data operations in real-time, display direct production status, decrease infrastructure and logistics costs, and offer market trend analysis. Moreover, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Acumatica ERP software, NetSuite ERP, SAP Business One, Epicor ERP are major Cloud ERP software used in the manufacturing industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to account for a larger share in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the continuous technological innovation, rapid production of the cloud ERP service by a large number of vendors, and availability of skilled professionals. The surging adoption of cloud and mobile technologies in the banking, manufacturing, IT, healthcare, and retail sectors will raise the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is also estimated to register a constant growth in its market share due to the increasing deployment of cloud ERP services across various sectors such as governmental institutions in the region.

Cloud ERP Market Segmentation:

Cloud ERP Market by Business Function Type

Finance and Accounting

Sales and Marketing

Inventory Management

Others

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Aerospace and Defence

Retail

Education

Others

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC

North America

United States of America



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France



Spain



Rest of Europe

RoW

Brazil



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

