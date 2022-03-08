Black Series Promotion in March: Giveaways and HQ Series Highlights

The Black Series will be participating in several RV shows in March, and excited to show off the latest models! There will be giveaways and a chance to meet the team.

This blog post provides an overview of all the upcoming RV shows where one can finds the Black Series. Some other features of the HQ series will also be highlighted. So, mark the calendars and join at one of these exciting events!

RV shows are a great opportunity to see the latest models from all the top manufacturers. And when it comes to RVs, no company does better than Black Series.

Black series is proud to offer the highest quality RVs on the market, and the HQ series is the flagship line. These RVs are packed with top-of-the-line features and are perfect for those who want the very best.

If one is looking for an RV that’s both luxurious, and affordable, then be sure to check out the HQ series. These models are sure to impress and offer a level of quality that’s unmatched in the industry.

So come see at one of the upcoming RV shows and see for self what makes the HQ (mainly HQ17, HQ19, HQ21, sometimes HQ15 and HQ12) series so special without any disappointment!

Shows

Black Series Giveaways

RV shows in March are a fantastic opportunity to see the Black Series model lineup. Along with the new models, there are super value giveaways one does not want to miss.The event is certainly attractive to RV enthusiasts and owners.

Four Free Maintenance Check-Ups

Buyers can bring their Black Series off road camper trailer four separate times for routine maintenance check-ups, which is a valuable service that can save time and money down the road.

Four Black Series Tires

Enjoy free replacement of up to four tires on the purchased Black Series offroad trailer. This is a wonderful opportunity to upgrade tires and get a new set for free.

One Impressive Camping Kit

Experience improved camping holidays by taking home a super value camping kit. This includes many items useful for camping trips which will surely beyond your expectations.

Don’t miss out on these great giveaways at RV shows in March!

Black Series HQ Highlights

Black Series has something for everyone. If looking for a high-quality, durable RV, the Black Series is a perfect choice.

With models ranging from small travel trailers to large fifth wheels, there’s a Black Series RV for every type of camper.

And, at RV shows in March, is the best chance to win some great giveaways.

The Black Series HQ model is a favorite among RVers. That is designed for those who want the best of the best.

With features like an upgraded A/C system, a power awning, and a large slide-out, the HQ model is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy luxury camping.

If searching for something a little smaller, the Black Series Travel Trailer is perfect. That is lightweight and easy to tow, making this the ideal choice for those who want to camp on the go.

Plus, this comes with all the amenities needed for a comfortable camping experience, including a full kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and plenty of storage space.

The Black Series HQ series is the company’s flagship line of RVs. These models are packed with top-of-the-line features, and perfect for those who want the very best.

Some of the highlights of the HQ series include:

– luxurious interior appointments

– state-of-the-art appliances

– spacious floorplans

– superior craftsmanship

HQ 19

The HQ 19 is the perfect RV for those who want to enjoy luxury camping. With features like an upgraded A/C system, a power awning, and a large slide-out, this RV has all.

Plus, this comes with all the amenities needed for a comfortable camping experience, including a full kitchen, a spacious bathroom, and plenty of storage space.

If looking for the best of the best, then be sure to check out the HQ 19 at RV shows in March.

HQ 21

The Black Series HQ21 is the perfect choice for those who want a little extra space and luxury.

This model has all the features of the HQ19, plus a few extras that will make one’s RVing experience even more enjoyable.

With its comfortable furniture, ample storage space, top-of-the-line appliances, High heat burner, central control unit, the HQ21 is perfect for those who want the best of the best.

HQ 17

The HQ17 is a three-level recreational vehicle with plenty of space for families and friends.

HQ17 includes a skylight, ceiling vent fan, propane stove/sink combination, microwave with four operating modes (simple cooking, auto defrost function, mix/grill cooking), 16000 BTU heater, and silicone heat pad.

A water tank that prevents ice from forming in the winter; a drinking faucet attached to the sink – all intended to ensure guests are comfortable while travelling.

HQ 15 & HQ 12

RVs are both great options for those in the market for a new RV. Here are some key differences between the two:

– The HQ15 has a larger sleeping capacity than the HQ12, making this a better choice for families or groups.

– The HQ15 also has a larger kitchen and living area, as well as more storage space.

– The HQ12 is a bit more lightweight and easier to tow, making this a good choice for those who plan on travelling frequently.

If looking for something with plenty of space, the HQ15 is the obvious choice. But if looking for something that’s easy to tow and doesn’t take up a lot of space, the HQ12 is a great option.

Final Words:

March is the perfect time to check out the Black Series RVs at one of the many RV shows across the country.

The Black Series HQ model is a favorite among RVers and with good reason. This comes packed with features that make camping comfortable and luxurious.

With a variety of models to choose from, there’s something for everyone. And, keep in mind, the promo runs from the 1st to the 31st March only! Go to the shows and bring home some outstanding giveaways!

