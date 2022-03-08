Enhancing people's privacy globally, TSCM International expands to Singapore

UK – TSCM (The Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Specialists) International is one of the best bug sweeping companies providing remarkable services to residential and office properties. The company is also known for bug sweeping services of vehicles, yachts, and private jets. TSCM International consistently provides relevant, credible, and capable services to keep the clients secure from illicit devices.
By scaling the company and using the untapped market in Singapore, TSCM International aims at serving an even greater number of customers. The company has experienced exponential growth since its inception. This growth is still increasing with each passing day. After London, Sydney, and Toronto, the company is on the doorstep of significant countries.
TSCM International strives for excellence with the highest standards and latest technologies to help clients when needing sweeping. TSCM International is an expert in finding all types of illicit listening, tracking, and recording devices to make the home, offices, and vehicles safe and secure.
Company founder Michael Chandler says, “Singapore is a very significant part of our journey, as is the opening of any office however, this will give us a great strategic advantage as we’re now on the doorstep of other major countries but for now, we look forward to serving the people and businesses of this great country.”
About TSCM International:
TSCM International is one of the most emerging companies in the UK for providing outstanding sweeping services. The company uses a wide range of advanced equipment to locate tracking, listening, recording, and hidden/covert cameras. TSCM International is expanded to Singapore to serve trusted clients by making their properties safe from illicit devices.
Media Contact
Company Name: TSCM International
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.bug-sweeping.com/
