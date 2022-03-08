Enhancing people's privacy globally, TSCM International expands to Singapore

TSCM International is one of the leading companies providing unmatchable bug sweeping services in many countries, including London, Toronto, Sydney and Dubai. The company focuses on technical surveillance countermeasures to save people from illicit devices. With enormous success over the years, TSCM International is proud to expand into Singapore with the latest technologies.

By scaling the company and using the untapped market in Singapore, TSCM International aims at serving an even greater number of customers. The company has experienced exponential growth since its inception. This growth is still increasing with each passing day. After London, Sydney, and Toronto, the company is on the doorstep of significant countries.

TSCM International strives for excellence with the highest standards and latest technologies to help clients when needing sweeping. TSCM International is an expert in finding all types of illicit listening, tracking, and recording devices to make the home, offices, and vehicles safe and secure.

Company founder Michael Chandler says, “Singapore is a very significant part of our journey, as is the opening of any office however, this will give us a great strategic advantage as we’re now on the doorstep of other major countries but for now, we look forward to serving the people and businesses of this great country.”

About TSCM International:

