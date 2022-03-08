Growing Demand for Consumer-Centric Services favorable to Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Growth

Browse 56 Market Data Tables and 47 Figures spread over 220 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market by Offering, End-Use, Application, & by Geography
This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Scenario
Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like natural-language processing, natural-language understanding, and machine learning aid in analyzing consumer feedback and sentiment at a high scale, speed, and precision. Also, AI tools like image recognition, personalized communication, and chatbots offer more services at individual levels.
Consumer-centric is an effective business strategy that prioritizes the consumer to build long-term relationships and offer a positive experience. Its objective is to improve services and products, and facilitate brand offerings at par with the needs and wants of consumers. In addition, companies are inclined to redefine their business and branding models, given the surging competition and the expanding interaction, consumption, and communication.
Further, retaining existing customers and selling more products to them is more viable for companies than finding a new customer. At the same time, consumers have become more tech-savvy. Such developments boost the global AI in marketing market growth. However, poor data quality and privacy concerns hamper the market growth.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market report provides data tables and includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Market Segmentation
Market by End-Use
- Retail
- Consumer Goods
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- Other End-Uses
Market by Application
- Analytics Platform
- Dynamic Pricing
- Social Media Advertising
- Virtual Assistant
- Search Advertising
- Content Curation
- Sales and Marketing Automation
- Other Applications
Market by Offering
- Services
- Solution
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends, to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Companies Profiled
- SALESFORCE
- TWITTER INC
- ORACLE CORPORATION
- BAIDU INC
- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
- INTEL CORPORATION
- ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES
- COM INC
- NVIDIA CORPORATION
- IBM CORPORATION
- GOOGLE LLC
- MICROSOFT CORPORATION
- XILINX INC
- MICRON TECHNOLOGIES INC
- FACEBOOK INC
