Growing Demand for Consumer-Centric Services favorable to Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Growth

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market is set to generate a revenue of $82.70 billion by 2028, projecting a CAGR of 26.58% over the forecasted period of 2021 to 2028.

This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market Scenario

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like natural-language processing, natural-language understanding, and machine learning aid in analyzing consumer feedback and sentiment at a high scale, speed, and precision. Also, AI tools like image recognition, personalized communication, and chatbots offer more services at individual levels.

Consumer-centric is an effective business strategy that prioritizes the consumer to build long-term relationships and offer a positive experience. Its objective is to improve services and products, and facilitate brand offerings at par with the needs and wants of consumers. In addition, companies are inclined to redefine their business and branding models, given the surging competition and the expanding interaction, consumption, and communication.

Further, retaining existing customers and selling more products to them is more viable for companies than finding a new customer. At the same time, consumers have become more tech-savvy. Such developments boost the global AI in marketing market growth. However, poor data quality and privacy concerns hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market by End-Use

Retail

Consumer Goods

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Other End-Uses

Market by Application

Analytics Platform

Dynamic Pricing

Social Media Advertising

Virtual Assistant

Search Advertising

Content Curation

Sales and Marketing Automation

Other Applications

Market by Offering

Services

Solution

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends, to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Companies Profiled

SALESFORCE

TWITTER INC

ORACLE CORPORATION

BAIDU INC

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

INTEL CORPORATION

ALBERT TECHNOLOGIES

COM INC

NVIDIA CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

GOOGLE LLC

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

XILINX INC

MICRON TECHNOLOGIES INC

FACEBOOK INC

