Embark on the Women's day deal – Huge online deal to Shake the UAE Market.

Mar 8, 2022 – If there is one day each one of us should voluntarily celebrate in this world rather than any other celebration is the celebration of Womanhood, that is the “Women’s Day”. Somemight say its really not necessary to have a day separately to celebrate women. However, appreciating the sacrifices, presence, the pats on the backs during tougher times, or just a shoulder to lie on when the life is draining the energy out. Women are essential, vital, significant and must for us to breathe. For this special occasion ONEFAMSHOP has announced Special sale which starts from 6th of March till 10th of March. It’s the biggest sale in UAE and the added advantage is shipping is free.

Please visit their website for thousands of offers poured for the benefit of customers: https://onefamshop.com One Fam shop always been an institution known for their customer-centric approach. Since the day of the sale and till it ends, all the shopping comes under Cash on delivery, Interest Free Installments and also next day delivery. The Mega Sale offers up to 80% discount which is really enormous in the UAE Market. To experience the unprecedented `offers, jump into the website to learn of excitement in the name of offers.

The Co-Founder and CEO Farooq Wani speaks of the transcendental importance of celebrating strong women of the world, who led, raise and help build stronger generations and a better world. ONEFAMSHOP is for happy families, one of the happy families, and managed in operations, sales and marketing by these stronger women, they made ONEFAMSHOP efficient, also a household name in UAE.

The CEO personally thanks each and every woman of his association, also the women in the world for this best day to make it more energetic and accomplished.

Let’s dwell on the importance of women’s day and how ONEFAMSHOP is celebrating it as it should be by offering great many offers up till 80% for varied products: https://onefamshop.com/collections/sale

The offers stand for different products, like Soaps, Toothpastes, 5 pieces of Crystal plates. Paper cups, bowls, Glycerin’s, Drinking cups for babies, baby pacifiers, Glass cleaners. Disposable aprons, Disposable Caps, Masks, Dove Deodorant, Pillow covers, Kids protective face shield, Bamboo Tooth Brush, Kitchen Bags, Cleansing Bars, Sanitary Pads, Cotton buds, Caps, Anti-bacterial hand wash, Coffee Stirrer, Snack boxes and what not. The list is endless. Shopping during normal times could be purse punching, however, during a sale is always a boon waiting to happen.

Utilize this opportunity to restore the finished items in the home. Purchase the products for less than the estimated budget for a dwindling amount during the sale. These chances arise once in a while, striking fiercely at chances like these makes our lives better and excited. Customers always wait to embark on a new sale, but it’s not every day a huge sale like this happens. So, people in and around UAE don’t mull over, just jump into the sale and enjoy the benefits of purchasing products for costs way lesser than it originally should be.

Media Contact

Company Name: OneFamShop

Contact Person: Farooq Wani

Email: Send Email

Phone: +971-585-5558-73

Address:55 Investment Park

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: https://onefamshop.com

