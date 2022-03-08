Organ Preservation Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 455 Mn by 2032

According to a new analysis from FMI, the organ preservation market is likely to reach US$ 455 Million in revenue by 2032, from US$ 230 Million in 2021, registering a strong robust of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses has a direct impact on the adoption of organ preservation, according to the findings of this study.

The practice of conserving healthy organs removed from donors’ bodies is known as organ preservation. Organs are removed from the donor’s body, stored for transit, and then transplanted into the recipient’s body without causing major damage.

Donor organ quality is strongly influenced by organ preservation for transplantation, which has a direct impact on a patient’s morbidity and survival rates following transplantation. One of the important reasons driving the organ preservation solutions market growth is the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, as well as the growing elderly population throughout the world.

Static cold storage organ preservation treatments are becoming more common as a result of the rising number of organ failures caused by diabetes, cardiovascular illnesses (CVDs), obesity, and other serious medical problems. Innovative and sophisticated strategies for organ preservation, such as NMP, are working as a growth-inducing agent.

Such strategies help to reduce the risk of reperfusion damage following transplantation and enhance static cold storage organ preservation results in clinical and experimental research. Furthermore, a growing number of government and non-government regulations and activities to encourage organ donation are favorably boosting the organ preservation solutions market growth.

The market is also being pushed forward by the growing number of people who volunteer to donate their organs for transplantation and research. Other factors such as increased research and development (R&D) as well as substantial developments in the global organ preservation market are expected to considerably contribute to market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

● When the liver is no longer functioning, a preservation injury liver transplantation, also known as a hepatic transplant, can potentially preserve a person’s life. A doctor may also recommend a liver transplant to a patient who has reached the final stage of liver disease.

● American Journal of Transplantation article, individuals who have a liver transplant had an 89% likelihood of survival after one year. The increasing need for organ transplantation is driving the global organ preservation market throughout the area.

● Around 114,000 people in the United States are now on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant, according to the American Transplant Foundation. Each day, on average, 20 individuals die due to a scarcity of accessible organs for transplantation.

Competitive Landscape

The global organ preservation market is dominated by companies such as Paragonix Technologies (US), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), TransMedics (US), OrganOx Limited (UK), 21st Century Medicine (US), Bridge to Life Limited (US), Waters Medical Systems (US), Preservation Solutions (US), Carnamedica (Poland), Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Institut (Netherlands).

● Paragonix Technologies will commercialize the LIVERguard Donor Liver Preservation System in the United States and Europe in 2021. This strategy increased the product options and geographic reach of Paragonix.

● In 2021, XVIVO Perfusion teamed with Contatti Medical (Brazil) to develop its company and have access to the largest network of transplantation clinics in Latin America, Brazil.

● Institut Georges Lopez (Igl) (France) increased its presence in India in 2021 by establishing a manufacturing plant in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, for the manufacture of medical equipment and treatments for organ preservation for transplantation.

● Transmedics gained premarket approval from the FDA in 2021 for the OCS Heart System, which is intended for use with organs donated after brain death (DBD).

● Dr Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany) engaged in a joint venture with Melchers Group and CICEL (Germany) in 2020 to create Köhler Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Ltd. in China to distribute Custodiol HTK solutions for heart and transplant operations in the Chinese market.

Key Segments

By Solution:

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Other Solutions

By Technique:

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermia Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

By Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Long

Heart

Pancreas

By End User:

Organ Transplant Centres

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

