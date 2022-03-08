Laser Safety Glasses Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.05 Bn by 2028

The global sales of laser safety glass are projected to reach 6.3 Mn units by the end of 2028, which translates into a robust 10% volume CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028). A new Future Market Insights (FMI) report says that sales of laser safety glass are primarily driven by the growing usage of laser machines across end-use sectors.

Laser safety glass is widely used in the healthcare industry, particularly dentistry and dermatology. Strict government regulations about the usage of personal protection equipment will remain crucial in fostering the demand for laser safety glass.

Key Takeaways – Laser Safety Glass Market Study

Stringent regulations related to laser safety glass will drive the demand for laser safety glass in the global market. For instance, European standard (EN) 207:20091 outlines the requirement of laser safety glass to ensure workers’ safety and protection. This standard dictates that laser safety glass should be able to withstand 100 pulses from a pulsed laser or a continuous beam for at least 10 seconds, without any damage.

With the initiation of shorter pulsed and femtosecond lasers, eyewear protection has become increasingly more important because of the broadband nature of these sources. This factor is expected to significantly drive the demand for laser safety glass.

Laser safety glass are required in the military for self-protective purposes against enemy laser attacks and for defense from internal factors as well. Internal usage includes non-combat applications such as industrial, medical, logistics, weapons training, and research and development.

Furthermore, laser safety glass is also used for metal fabricating processes such as cutting, engraving, welding, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing.

The rapidly growing automotive industry in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is further fueling the demand for laser safety glass.

The market for laser safety glass is currently growing at a moderate pace as is a mature market in EU countries. However, it is showcasing healthy growth in Asian region. The market growth will be aided by enforcement of OSHA regulations in industrial engineering and workplace processes and other sites where the personnel are subjected to high intensity laser emissions and interferences. In terms of new end use verticals, defense will be a lucrative sector, encouraging new entrants in the market.

How is Market Structure Defined?

Dominated by established international players, the laser safety glass market is a consolidated one. Some of the key players in the laser safety glass market such as 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Philips Safety Products Inc. hold a major share of market pie in terms of revenue, backed by long-term partnerships with consumers and well-established sales network across the continent.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new global laser safety glass report, brings to fore an even-handed analysis of the global laser safety glass market, offering comprehensive information with historical demand data for 2013-2021, and forecast statistics for 2022-2028.

The research study offers insightful aspects of the global laser safety glass market based on various categories such as technology (glass laser eyewear safety, polycarbonate safety glass, thin film glass, laser protective face shields, intense pulse light glass), application (automotive, medical, chemicals, military & defence, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Japan).

