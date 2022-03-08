Okiemute Ojeh's New Book Will Empower Readers to Channel the Self-Confidence Within Themselves

The author believes success is building self-confidence through overcoming challenges.

There are times when people hold themselves back from doing something, even if it benefits them in the long run. Is it due to just procrastination or a lack of self-confidence? Impact Leadership with Okiemute Ojeh (now available on Amazon) explains why it is the latter. Every challenging decision or action one takes builds their self-confidence, which is the key ingredient in the recipe for success.

Okiemute Ojeh is the CEO of Spicy Ite Training Systems. She is a professional in environmental conservation and occupational health and safety and spent the last decade working with different organizations, which opened her eyes to how an untold number of talents go down the drain due to a lack of self-confidence. Ojeh has been mentoring people with natural and acquired diffidence for four years. She mentors people in person and through online social media platforms. Ojeh, with her phenomenal leadership skills, coupled with a genuine concern for people, has helped many find their inner motivation to dream again. She inspires people to believe in themselves with the following words: “Overcoming challenges is more the state of one’s mind than any external factor. Why is it that when two people experience the same problem, one overcomes it while the other does not? It is simply a matter of mindset. The first has an excellent dose of self-confidence; the latter does not.”

From the loss of her second child and her husband to struggles with moving to a new country, Ojeh shares how her “life was punctuated with difficulties.” Yet, amid all these challenges, one thing was certain: her complaints and groanings were only distractions that led to inaction. This led her on a quest to develop self-confidence.

“Self-confidence has helped me to see the challenges from the right perspective — as distractions aimed at making me take my eyes off the target,” says Ojeh.

Impact Leadership with Okiemute Ojeh will take readers through a story of troubles, hopes, and achievements that will spark a flame within them — a flame that will destroy inaction while fueling self-confidence and action!

Dr. Kingsley Chibuzor Nwogbidi, an environmental consultant, praises Ojeh’s abilities in the following words: “I am impressed at the level of progress you’ve made over the years and do hope that your resilience will see you through to your heart’s desires. You have been a very dynamic and determined person whose passion for hard work is highly admired by your acquaintances. You have seen difficult days/moments, but that didn’t deter you. You are the epitome of courage, resilience, and determination. Furthermore, you are amiable, caring, and a jolly good fellow to be with. You assist with charting a course of greatness for your friends, which is a very rare quality in people. May you remain in the path/quest for doing good in your life endeavors as JEHOVAH directs. Thanks for finding a confidant friend in times like this.”

Microbiologist Naimah Arowona, explains how Ojeh’s kindness had an impact on her life: “I am excited to know that you will be writing a book, and I look forward to reading it. It has been a pleasure knowing you. I remember our first meeting back then on my first day in PGDE class at the University of Port Harcourt. I walked into an ongoing class, and in the corner of that classroom, you had beamed a smile at me and offered me a seat. You helped me catch up with the classes I missed, and you actually made it easy for me to get along with the class. You were always full of life, and it was fun to be with you. That simple act of kindness made an indelible mark on my heart, and I have never forgotten that smile! I wish you all the best, girl!”

Impact Leadership with Okiemute Ojeh is now for sale on Amazon.

