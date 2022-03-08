The first-ever SEMA Businesswomen's Network Women's Leadership Forum comes to Costa Mesa

Seattle, WA, USA – March 8, 2022 – This month, the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN) is hosting a three-day, in-person leadership training event in Costa Mesa, California called the Women’s Leadership Forum. The event runs from March 16th through March 18th and is the first gathering of its kind for the SBN. Members from around the country will attend keynote speeches from experts, join training sessions (including Dale Carnegie Leadership Training), and network with other female leaders in the automotive aftermarket industry.
PC Bennett Solutions (a Gold-Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP reseller) is one of the event sponsors, and founder/CEO Patricia Bennett will be attending and networking.
“This event will be a great opportunity for women in the automotive industry to get together and learn from each other,” says Bennett. “Events like this are how we all grow and become better leaders and professionals. I encourage any women in the automotive industry to join us.”
The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is over 500 members strong and growing each year. By joining, women in the automotive aftermarket industry can address common challenges through access to a network of professionals in their field, training and educational opportunities (like the Women’s Leadership Forum), webinars, blog posts, and more. They also have the ability to highlight themselves and their companies via SBN spotlights.
About PC Bennett Solutions
A love of cars and an advanced knowledge of software led Patricia Bennet to found PC Bennett Solutions in 2002. Today, PC Bennett is a Gold-Certified Partner of Acumatica Cloud ERP with a unique focus on the automotive aftermarket industry. They offer a personalized, full-service experience for customers by implementing, training, customizing, and supporting business management solutions across varied organizations, including custom developments specifically for the automotive aftermarket industry. PC Bennett ensures that you maximize your Acumatica investment, optimize your business, and supercharge your future growth.
Learn more at https://www.pcbennett.com
About SEMA
Founded in 1963, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a trade association dedicated to helping businesses involved with vehicle customizations. SEMA is governed by a board of directors who volunteer their time to lead and guide the association, and a professional staff is responsible for the day-to-day execution of the programs and services. SEMA consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, publishing companies, auto restorers, streetrod builders, restylers, car clubs, race teams and more. The typical SEMA member company is a small to midsize business, with an owner entering the industry as an enthusiast whose passion led to a career.
