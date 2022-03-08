Carshop4me.com Launched to Help Make Buying a Vehicle Easier and More Affordable

Car Shopping Company offers personal negotiation service to ensure Customers get a fair deal.

Long have industry experts called for the demise of the North American Car Dealer. Citing outdated sales models, poor customer service and new technologies, so called experts predict the fall of these important businesses. But it hasn’t happened yet, and for good reason. While the Auto Industry is certainly about cars, it is, most importantly, about PEOPLE. It is first and foremost a people business.

Car-buyers want to see and touch and smell and drive the vehicles they are considering buying. They want experts to be on hand for questions and to educate them on new technologies and creative features. The only thing they don’t appear to want is the often over-the-top SALES approach.

Now, savvy car-buyers can get everything they want from their local Car Dealer without the sales pressure!

Through Carshop4me.com, customers can get the professional help they need with a custom tailored shopping experience and white-glove VIP service. Ex-industry Professionals will assist with negotiating all the terms of the car purchase, finance or lease on the customer’s behalf. They will also ensure test drives vehicles are ready for their customers at the dealership of their choice, and carefully handle as many of the details as car-buyers need, and more. Truly a white-glove, VIP car-buying experience.

For most people, buying a house represents the largest purchase in their lifetime. Stats show that more than 90% of people in the US used a Real Estate agent in 2021. Buying a vehicle is usually the second largest purchase. Doesn’t it make sense to get professional help to make sure it’s the absolute best deal, while saving time and ensuring a much more satisfying experience for the buyer and the dealership?

