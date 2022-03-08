FOPO Triple Portable Monitor – Unbeatable Deal

FOPO has announced a discounted deal for the newly launched Triple Portable Monitor with 12-inch FHD IPS display. The monitor includes attachable triple laptop (13-inch to 16-inch) screen extender and is compatible with Notebook, Mac, Switch, Xbox One and much more. The connection can be established via USB-C and HDMI ports respectively. As part of the special offer, the FOPO Triple Portable Monitor is available at a savings of $60 for a limited time.

The FOPO Triple Portable Monitor features a 12-inch FHD IPS display with 74$ NTSC rich color enclosed in a 178-degree viewing angle. The extender protects the users and relieve eye fatigue with a low blue light design. The monitor can be connected with several devices via HDMI and USB-C ports. The screens can be connected separately, which delivers an immersive and accurate viewing experience.

The FOPO Triple Portable Monitor provides an ability to multi-task efficiently including the ability to enhance the work efficiency by up to 300%. The 235-degree rotatable angle coupled with 180-degree display mode enable users to achieve multi-person meeting via same screen sharing. The adjustable scalable bracket can be used to adjust brightness, contrast, audio volume and other parameters. The monitor is portable because of the easy to fold design. The addition of HDR mode provides support for excellent mainstream transmission.

The FOPO Triple Portable Monitor product package includes a power adapter, dual Type-C cables, dual HDMI cables, dual USB-C to USB-A cables, one cleaning cloth, dual screen protector, a hook-and-loop fastener and a portable triple monitor. The monitor is currently up for grabs at a discount of $60 against the retail price of $429.99 via Amazon Clip Coupon for a limited time.

