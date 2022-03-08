Noodles Market Size Estimated to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2027

Soaring Millennial Population in Conjunction With the Proliferating Employed Class Worldwide With a Surging Inclination Towards Packaged Food Products Like Instant Noodles Is Set To Drive the Noodles Market

Noodles Market size is estimated to reach $21.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Noodles are a kind of food prepared from unleavened dough which is rolled flat and cut, expanded or extruded, into lengthy strips or strings. Noodles may be refrigerated for short-term depository or dried and deposited for forthcoming application. Noodles are regularly cooked in boiling water, occasionally with cooking oil or salt included. They are also frequently pan-fried or deep-fried. Packaged food products include ready meals, baked products, breakfast cereals, potato chips, nuts, instant noodles, pasta, and more. To improve the rehydration and palatability features of extruded snacks like extruded noodles, a novel kind of instant noodles with a well-established porous structure was successfully created by cooperating medium temperature -amylase (MTA) with extrusion method. As a result of the evaluations performed, the extruded noodles with 0.40‰ MTA concentration were endorsed based on the outcomes of cooking quality, textural features, and sensory assessment. Instant noodles are noodles marketed in a precooked and dried block with flavoring powder and/or seasoning oil. The soaring millennial population in conjunction with the proliferating employed class worldwide with a surging inclination towards packaged food products like instant noodles is set to drive the Noodles Market. The numerous health advantages of rice noodles like minimized fat content, low quantity of calories, and rich supply of manganese necessary for metabolism is set to propel the growth of the Noodles Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Noodles Industry Outlook.

Noodles Market Segment Analysis – By Type:

The Noodles Market based on type can be further segmented into Cup Noodles, Fried Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Rice Noodles, Egg Noodles and Others. The Instant Noodles Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring consumption of instant noodles worldwide largely attributed to their effortless accessibility and long shelf life. The preparation time of instant noodles is around 3 minutes and then it is ready to eat. The soaring innovations in instant noodles including extensive series of flavors together with many vegetarian and non-vegetarian alternatives are further propelling the growth of the Instant Noodles segment.

Furthermore, the Cup Noodles segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the effortless handling and ready-to-eat nature and its introduction by key players like Nestle alongside instant noodles with its convenient packaging.

Noodles Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel:

The Noodles Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring inclination of consumers to purchase instant noodles together with their everyday groceries from supermarkets and hypermarkets. The effortless accessibility of supermarkets and hypermarkets contributes to the marketing of instant noodles by way of this channel. The active role played by supermarkets and hypermarkets to make novel innovative noodles introduced by key players, available to customers is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Online Stores segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of e-Commerce websites exhibiting different assortments of Noodles including instant noodles in the digital space where the user just needs to select, click and place orders frequently at discounted prices with home delivery options accessible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noodles Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Noodles Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Noodles Market) held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of instant noodles in conjunction with the surging population in the region. The soaring inclination of consumers towards ready-to-eat (RTE) products like instants noodles amidst the frantic lifestyles is further driving the growth of the Noodles Market in this region. The existence of key players like Master Kong in Tianjin, China. in the region is further propelling the growth of the Noodles Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, the North American region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like a consistent market for instant noodles attributed to altered lifestyles and soaring demand by the low-income category of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. The ease of preparation of instant noodles in conjunction with their great cost-effectiveness is further fuelling the progress of the Noodles Market in the North American region.

Noodles Market Drivers

Soaring Technological Innovations In Noodle Industry Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Noodles Market:

Instant noodles are an instant culinary trend across the world. Technological innovations are simplifying life in the noodle industry. Occasionally, employees can be an inconvenience when times are challenging, but not if they do not possess emotions, which most humans do. Ramen Noodle Shop in Nagoya, Japan utilizes cooperative culinary robots for service. These culinary robots are resolving enormous issues for Ramen Noodle Shop. The culinary robots are really two significantly big arms that carry out all the essential steps to make the orders of the customers ready with great accuracy. These two arms prepare up to 80 bowls per day and never tire out. It constitutes a quiet kitchen area which is a fast food shop that is a manager’s dream. The surging technological innovations in the noodles industry are therefore fuelling the growth of the Noodles Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Soaring Innovations In Noodles And Organic Noodles Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Noodles Market:

Instant noodles are typically recognized as a budget meal and a staple diet in college life and bachelorhood. Recognized U.K. department store Harrods has introduced a luxury Pot Noodle. The Posh Noodle is marketed for £29.95 with all the proceeds donated to charity. It is an exclusive product with only a restricted count of 100 is prepared. The vegetarian-friendly posh noodle arrives in a hand-flocked and gold-leafed pot. It also arrives with a fork and table linen. Possessing a collectible rare item like this while supporting others by way of a charity is a very good deal. Organic instant noodles and organic soap noodles may be the growing choice of customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These kinds of soaring innovations in Noodles and Organic Noodles are driving the growth of the Noodles Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Noodles Market Challenges

Existence Of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) And Tertiary-Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ) Is Hampering The Growth Of The Noodles Market:

Nearly all instant noodles include monosodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary-butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ). Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) is a chemical preservative extracted from the petroleum industry. Monosodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) may be existing in instant noodles for their taste-enhancing and conserving characteristics. Though consuming these elements is permitted within a limit, daily consumption of these can bring about serious health problems. Furthermore, though instant noodles are a convenient and delectable food, there could be a heightened hazard for metabolic syndrome, given the high sodium, unhealthy saturated fat, and glycemic loads in foods. As per investigations, surplus intake of instant noodles can, not only lead to obesity but also metabolic ailments like diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, heart problems, and more. These issues are hampering the growth of the Noodles Market.

Noodles Market Landscape:

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D Activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Noodles top 10 companies include:

Uni-President

Beltek Foods

Nestle

Mandarin Noodle

Sanyo Foods

Master Kong

Maruchan

Nissin Foods

Indofood

Nong Shim

Recent Developments

In December 2021, Nestlé scientists, in collaboration with globally known specialists from chief institutions, like Tufts University in Boston, U.S., Nutrition Research Australia, and the National University of Singapore, have established and authorized a rare nutritional concept for carbohydrate quality. The concept, termed GRAINSMART balance, includes a defined ratio between carbohydrates, fibers, and sugars that targets to restrict the number of free sugars and boost the number of fibers, which as a result supports the switch to healthier products and balanced diets. This ratio is 10: 1: 2 and signifies that for each 10g of complete carbohydrates there should be a minimal of 1g of fiber, and no greater than 2g of free sugars when growing specific products like cereals.

In December 2021, Nestlé Lanka introduced its flagship kiosk ‘Café Goodness’ by way of Nestlé Professional, Nestlé’s out-of-home food and beverage solutions provider, on 11 December 2021. Situated usefully at the Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club premises, ‘Café Goodness’ is a one-stop solution for consumers looking for fast and tasty food and beverage alternatives made from Nestlé products. Nestlé has been an indispensable portion of Sri Lankan lives for more than 115 years.

In November 2020, Nestlé Health Science introduced a ketogenic drink to support in combating mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that influences between 15-20% of people aged 60 years and over. Including medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and protein, Nestlé insists that BrainXpert Energy Complex is planned to offer a substitute for glucose as a source of energy to the brain, supporting the combat against cognitive decline. BrainXpert’s cognitive advantages are backed by a current clinical trial, the company identifies, conducted by researchers at the University of Sherbrooke, Canada, issued in the peer-reviewed journal, Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, Asia-Pacific Noodles Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring intake of instant noodles and rice noodles which is a staple food in Asian Cuisine in the Asia-Pacific region.

Noodles Market growth is being driven by the surging recognition of Asian Cuisine in conjunction with the effortless availability and versatility of noodles like instant noodles across the world. However, instant noodles are greatly processed being reduced in nutritive content and high in fat, calories, and sodium laced with artificial colors, preservatives, additives, and flavorings and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Noodles Market.

Noodles Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Noodles Market report.

