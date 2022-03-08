Dr. James Dentley Knighted into The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen

Chicago, IL, USA – March 8, 2022 – Dr. James Dentley, Founder of JD3TV, was Knighted on February 27th, 2022, into The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen. The Sovereign and Royal House of Cappadocia, and The Royal Order of Constantine the Great and Saint Helen hosted an Investiture Ceremony at the Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, to welcome new members as Knights and Ladies/Dames.
“This is truly a global honor which will allow us to help even more children have access to even more opportunities!” said Dr. Dentley, whose wife, Dr. Kara Scott Dentley, joined him in being knighted. Dr. Dentley added a “special thank you to Count and Countess John and Arlene Shin for their belief in all of us that has made this event possible.” JD3 TV and the Royal House have also agreed to collaborate by creating a new empowering, informative and entertaining show,”The Royal House” to be aired on JD3 TV. Sir Dr. James Dentley is inviting all to join in this Knights quest of serving Children, Veterans, Seniors and Women initiatives.
The mission of the Royal Order of Constantine the Great is to create a forum for the worldwide community by recognizing worthy men and women of exceptional accomplishment who share a belief in chivalry and in the power of faith, hope and charity, and are therefore deserving of being a part of the Sovereign and Royal House of Cappadocia’s Orders of Chivalry and its Nobility. The Royal Order will sustain, teach, and propagate the Principles of the General Order of Knighthood, following the Knight’s and Dame’s code. Both H.R.H. Prince Rafael and The Royal and Sovereign House of Cappadocia and San Bartolomeo are internationally recognized for their significant contributions to charitable needs, with particular emphasis focused on disadvantaged, intellectually/developmentally disabled, abused, or neglected women and children.
Their objective is to re-introduce to society “The Knightly Renaissance”, wherein members breathe life back into the often forgotten beliefs and efforts of protecting or aiding those less fortunate.
About JD3 Media, Inc.
JD3 Media, Inc. is the creator and owner of JD3TV, the streaming home where our viewers are the priority. Our Company aims to transform lives through quality, impactful programming that inspires and entertains audiences around the world. Learn more at https://www.jd3tv.com and watch exclusive originals and shows from your favorite channels, all in one place, using our app on Google Play and The App Store.
A JD3TV subscription brings you movies, talk shows, shorts, and exclusive original feature films, shows, short-form content, and documentaries streaming only on JD3TV.
