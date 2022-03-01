Savory Flavor Blends Market Size Estimated to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027

“Savory Flavor Blends Market”

Soaring Application of Seasonings In Savory Flavor Blends is Projected To Drive The Growth of Savory Flavor Blends Market

Savory Flavor Blends Market size is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Savory flavor blends are prepared by utilizing premium constituents that convey an authentic flavor profile that is pungent or salty and not sweet to all the prepared foods including cheese, snacks, and dips. Savory seasonings are any herbs with a non-sweet flavor profile, like parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme, or marjoram. Masking flavors are masking agents that can mask unpleasant flavors. Emulsification involving making an emulsion is a category under the product segment of Savory Flavor Blends. Oleoresins are natural or artificial mixtures of essential oils and a resin-like balsam and are categorized under the product segment of Savory Flavor Blends. The proliferating intake of seasonal and spicy food globally involving masking flavors is set to drive the Savory Flavor Blends Market. The altered food practices owing to the frantic lifestyles of consumers are set to propel the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Savory Flavor Blends Industry Outlook.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Form:

The Savory Flavor Blends Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Liquid. The Powder segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring application of the powder form which is a superior flavor enhancer. Seasonings are available in powder form which may be utilized for pizzas and cheese. The long shelf life of the powder form in conjunction with its effortless utilization in diverse recipes is further propelling the growth of the Powder segment.

Furthermore, the Liquid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring availability and application of seasonings and spices in liquid form in different savory flavor blends across the globe in conjunction with maximized color, flavor, pungency, and heat leading to greater affordability than conventional ground spices.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Application:

The Savory Flavor Blends Market based on the application can be further segmented into Snacks, Bakery, Spreads, Meat, Seasonings, Prepared Foods, and Soups & Sauces. The Snacks segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring intake of savory snacks with associated spice blends. Potato chips in different flavors and seasonings are recognized snacks across the globe. The global trend of snackification with seasonings is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Seasonings segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of seasonings in savory flavor blends to come up with innovative and rare flavors that are appealing to different generations of customers including millennials who like to experiment with novel flavors and seasonings.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Savory Flavor Blends Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Savory Flavor Blends Market) held the largest share with 37% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring intake of seasonal and spicy foods in the region. The innovations in savory flavors with seasonings in conjunction with the proliferating count of restaurants is further driving the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market in this region. The existence of key players like Synergy Flavors in the U.S. in the region is further propelling the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like altered food habits and the lifestyle of consumers in the Asia-Pacific region. The proliferating intake of diverse savory flavor blends with seasonings is further fueling the progress of the Savory Flavor Blends Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Drivers

Soaring Application Of Seasonings In Savory Flavor Blends Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Savory Flavor Blends Market:

Savory Seasoning is an assortment of flavors and each is indicated as savory. These flavors are inclusive of salty and spicy. Savory is anything that is not sweet. Savory depicts foods that are seasoned to be complete of flavor and very delicious. Examples of savory foods include potato chips, specifically those with seasoning on them along with salt, pizza, roasted meats and potatoes, ceviche, curry, spaghetti, and cheese. However, the term savory seasoning is typically used with reference to special dishes with very flavorful seasonings. Typical seasoning systems utilized in savory snacks are inclusive of Conveyor-based dry application used for crackers and biscuits before baking, Drum-based single-stage used for fried potato chips and crisps, Drum-based two-stage used for tortilla chips, and Drum based slurry used for extruded snacks. The proliferating application of seasonings in savory flavor blends is therefore fueling the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Surging Application Of Masking Flavors Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Savory Flavor Blends Market:

Flavor improvement and masking technology familiarize exotic food. Changing flavors, whether improving them without altering them or masking bitter or off notes from essential constituents, needs an in-depth comprehension of constituents. This can involve every aspect from how products and their constituents are processed, deposited, and consumed to their basic chemistry. The eventual role of masking flavors is to minimize off notes and provide the food a neutral flavor profile. The technique encompasses using FEMA-GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe, as concluded by the Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association Expert Panel) flavor materials to develop attractive taste (and/or aroma) qualities and minimizing undesirable off-notes. Masking can include the application of sweeteners, acids, salts, and flavor constituents at a sub-threshold level so that the ultimate taste profile remains neutral. The surging application of masking flavors is therefore driving the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Challenges

Limitations Of Diverse Spice Forms Are Hampering The Growth Of The Savory Flavor Blends Market:

Spices are extensively utilized in savory flavor blends. There are different spice forms like fresh whole spices, dried ground spices, and extractives. Fresh whole spices exhibit changes in flavor and color. They have a short shelf life. They are susceptible to high microbes. Additional limitations include erratic heat and seasonal availability. Dried ground spices possess less aroma and occupy greater storage. There can be spice dust contamination at the time of manufacture. Extractives are difficult to manage and weigh. Extractives normally do not possess aroma and taste symbolic of natural spice and there is loss of volatiles at high temperatures. These issues are thus hampering the growth of the Savory Flavor Blends Market.

Savory Flavor Blends Industry Outlook

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in this market. Savory Flavor Blends top 10 companies include:

Symrise AG

AngelYeast Co. Ltd.

Firmenich SA

Symega

Kerry Group plc

Synergy Flavors

Givaudan

Kanegrade

Takasago International Corporation

International Flavours & Fragrances Inc.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Symrise introduced SymProBiome, a platform with unsettling innovations in microbiome research and product advancement. The rare SymProBiome platform arranges Symrise at the front line of microbiome research. It takes the comprehension of the body’s complex and dynamic ecosystems to a novel level and permits the establishment of particular and efficient health and personal care products for essential areas inclusive of skin and hair care, oral hygiene, and gut health.

In May 2021, Firmenich, revealed Path2Farm™, a proprietary digital traceability application for organic constituents sourcing, from producer to factory. A portion of its Naturals Together™ platform for excellence in Naturals, Path2Farm™ contributes a novel, progressive capacity to the Group’s accountable sourcing strategy.”Path2Farm™ is one of the results of our industry-dominant approach to tenable business.

In April 2021, Symrise introduced Hydrolex™ E, a multifunctional solution to safeguard contemporary cosmetic formulations. Symrise extends its line-up of multifunctional constituents with the introduction of HydrolexTM E, a pure version of Ethylhexylglycerin. It delivers multifunctionality to cosmetic formulations, together with the additional advantages of being virtually odor-free, and assisting in the safeguarding of products.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Savory Flavor Blends Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring consumption of ready-to-eat foods which may involve masking flavors in the North American region.

Savory Flavor Blends Market growth is being driven by the surging intake of seasonal and spicy foods involving masking flavors and a burgeoning count of restaurants worldwide. However, the proliferating inclination of consumers worldwide towards salt reduction is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Savory Flavor Blends Market.

Savory Flavor Blends Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Savory Flavor Blends Market report.

