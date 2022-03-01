Corn Starch Industry Will Grow As Of Increasing Demand From The Food And Beverage Industry, 2020 – 2027 | Grand View Research, Inc.

Procurement Outlook
Corn starch is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance has a wide range of applications in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper industries. It has thickening properties. Corn starch is comprised of long chains of starch molecules, which when heated in the presence of moisture, will unravel and swell. This swelling action, or gelatinization, is what causes the thickening to occur. Corn starch is used as a raw material to produce modified corn starch. More than 95% of starch in the U.S. is derived from corn. However, this number decreased to less than 65% in Europe and APAC where corn starch is majorly derived from potato, tapioca, and wheat starch.
Demand Outlook
The global corn starch market is valued at ~USD 26 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. Food processing companies reduce production costs by adding a varying amount of corn starch to food. This process is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period. The food and beverages segment accounted for more than 40% of the overall market share. North America is leading the global corn starch industry with more than 30% revenue share followed by APAC and Europe. The abundance of corn as a raw material in North America and the low prices of corn starch is the key driving factor of the industry in the region.
Cost Drivers
Raw materials cost is the major cost driver of corn starch production. Corn and enzymes are the key raw materials, accounting for more than 70% of the overall corn starch production cost. Other key cost components include corn handling and storage, steeping, germ separation, fiber separation, gluten separation, starch washing, etc. The final mass of the corn starch is 55% of the total corn mass used in the production.
