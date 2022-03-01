Car Rental Services Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020 – 2027: Increasing Penetration of Online Rental Car Booking Applications is Driving the Market | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc.”

The global car rental services market was valued at USD 98 billion in 2020 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4-5% from 2020 to 2027. A significant rise in the number of people taking business and leisure trips across the globe is considered a major driving factor.

Car Rental Services Industry Procurement Outlook

The car rental industry has witnessed significant growth in the last ten years due to the increasing penetration of online rental car booking applications. The market is emerging as one of the key segments in the global transportation industry, as car rental services not only benefit customers and rental companies but also car manufacturers. Automotive manufacturers have started leasing cars to small rental companies who increase their fleet size without making large investments.

There has been a significant increase in global travel in the last few years. Global commuters are increasingly demanding familiar, reliable, and high-quality travel services during their travel. Some regional car rental operators are attempting to leverage this trend by expanding their brand and distribution platforms on a global level. The implementation of an integrated global car rental system is expected to enable these operators to manage their widespread business operations.

Car Rental Services Industry Demand Outlook

Car Rental Services Industry Cost Drivers

Car rental services cost depends on several factors such as location, duration of travel, vehicle type, etc. The cost of rental car services can be segmented into five major categories; rental fees, registration fees, location surcharge, administration fees, and tax. Among these, rental fees is the largest cost component accounted for more than 70% of the overall cost of service. These rental fees include driver fees, fuel costs, insurance, etc. The procurement cost of car rental services have dropped by more than 20% since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Car Rental Services Industry Procurement Intelligence 2020 – 2027: Increasing Penetration of Online Rental Car Booking Applications is Driving the Market | Grand View Research, Inc.