Antimicrobial Coatings Market Insights, Leading Players, Top Revenue Generating Countries, Business Opportunities

A number of factors such as the increasing public awareness regarding HAIs and the burgeoning need for improved air quality for HVAC systems will steer the antimicrobial coatings market growth between 2021 and 2030. Additionally, the surging concerns regarding hygiene and safety in the healthcare sector and the rising preference for antimicrobial coatings over powerful cleaning agents and disinfectants across the world will also boost the market growth in the coming years.
The rising prevalence of HAIs and growing awareness about HAIs will drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings, worldwide. According to the WHO, 7 out of 100 people in developed countries and 10 out of 100 people in developing countries acquire at least one HAI in hospitals. To prevent the deposition of viral, bacterial, and fungal particles, hospitals are replacing disinfectants and powerful cleaning agents with antimicrobial coatings, as the latter help curb the spread of germs.
Nowadays, R&D of different coating materials has become a prominent trend in the antimicrobial coatings market. At present, leading players are actively focusing on developing antimicrobial coatings to eliminate several microbes growing on different types of surfaces. For example, Nerolac Excel Virus Guard, an emulsion paint based on Japanese Shiquy Technology, reduces microbial growth on a wide range of surfaces. Additionally, the ongoing pandemic has also resulted in the large-scale development of advanced antimicrobial coatings.
Browse detailed report on Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030
According to P&S Intelligence, in 2020, the powder category, within the product segment, accounted for a larger share in the antimicrobial coatings industry. This was on account of the ability of powder antimicrobial coatings to change the properties of surface materials by introducing biological, physical, and chemical attributes. In addition, the less toxicity, high durability, and long-lasting characteristics of powder coatings, such as silver, copper, zinc-based compound, and quaternary ammonium compound, also contribute to the growth of the market in this category.
In recent years, major players in the antimicrobial coatings industry have focused on product launches to consolidate their position. For instance, in March 2021, Pharma Paint S.R.L. launched M55, an antiviral coating paint, which can reduce virus stabilization on different surfaces in gyms, hospitals, homes, nursing homes, and doors and windows of vehicles used in public transportation. Other players engaging in such growth measure include Trop Corporation, Sono-Tek Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Diamond Vogel Paint Company, AkzoNobel N.V., and Burke Industrial Coatings LLC.
Globally, the North American antimicrobial coatings market generated the highest revenue in 2020, due to the increasing construction of schools, hospitals, and academic and research institutions in the region. For example, the Affordable Healthcare Act facilitates the construction of healthcare facilities in North America. Additionally, the implementation of stringent hygiene regulations in companies manufacturing indoor HVAC systems has also resulted in the large-scale development and sale of antimicrobial coatings.
Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antimicrobial-coatings-market/report-sample
Thus, the growing prevalence of HAIs and the increasing awareness regarding HAIs and their prevention will fuel the market growth in the future.
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size Breakdown by Segments
By Product
- Powder
- Silver
- Copper
- Surface Modifiers
- E. coli
- Listeria
- Pseudomonas
By Application
- Medical & Healthcare
- Food & Beverage
- Building & Construction
- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System
- Protective Clothing
- Transportation
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Browse More Reports
Construction Chemicals Market – Geographically, the sales of construction chemicals are predicted to rise at the fastest pace in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. This is ascribed to the burgeoning demand for construction chemicals in regional countries such as China and India. China is widely considered as the world’s construction capital and the country is witnessing the launch of several construction projects.
Construction Equipment Market – Globally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the construction equipment market during the forecast period, due to the mounting investments being made by governments in construction activities in the region.
Media Contact
Company Name: P&S Intelligence
Contact Person: Abhishek
Email: Send Email
Phone: +918887787886
Address:Noida Sector 2
City: Noida
State: UP
Country: India
Website: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antimicrobial-coatings-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Antimicrobial Coatings Market Insights, Leading Players, Top Revenue Generating Countries, Business Opportunities
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.