Antimicrobial Coatings Market Insights, Leading Players, Top Revenue Generating Countries, Business Opportunities

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the antimicrobial coatings market in 2020 due to the rising number of non-residential construction projects, such as academic/research institutions, schools, and hospitals.

A number of factors such as the increasing public awareness regarding HAIs and the burgeoning need for improved air quality for HVAC systems will steer the antimicrobial coatings market growth between 2021 and 2030. Additionally, the surging concerns regarding hygiene and safety in the healthcare sector and the rising preference for antimicrobial coatings over powerful cleaning agents and disinfectants across the world will also boost the market growth in the coming years.

The rising prevalence of HAIs and growing awareness about HAIs will drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings, worldwide. According to the WHO, 7 out of 100 people in developed countries and 10 out of 100 people in developing countries acquire at least one HAI in hospitals. To prevent the deposition of viral, bacterial, and fungal particles, hospitals are replacing disinfectants and powerful cleaning agents with antimicrobial coatings, as the latter help curb the spread of germs.

Nowadays, R&D of different coating materials has become a prominent trend in the antimicrobial coatings market. At present, leading players are actively focusing on developing antimicrobial coatings to eliminate several microbes growing on different types of surfaces. For example, Nerolac Excel Virus Guard, an emulsion paint based on Japanese Shiquy Technology, reduces microbial growth on a wide range of surfaces. Additionally, the ongoing pandemic has also resulted in the large-scale development of advanced antimicrobial coatings.

According to P&S Intelligence, in 2020, the powder category, within the product segment, accounted for a larger share in the antimicrobial coatings industry. This was on account of the ability of powder antimicrobial coatings to change the properties of surface materials by introducing biological, physical, and chemical attributes. In addition, the less toxicity, high durability, and long-lasting characteristics of powder coatings, such as silver, copper, zinc-based compound, and quaternary ammonium compound, also contribute to the growth of the market in this category.

In recent years, major players in the antimicrobial coatings industry have focused on product launches to consolidate their position. For instance, in March 2021, Pharma Paint S.R.L. launched M55, an antiviral coating paint, which can reduce virus stabilization on different surfaces in gyms, hospitals, homes, nursing homes, and doors and windows of vehicles used in public transportation. Other players engaging in such growth measure include Trop Corporation, Sono-Tek Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., Diamond Vogel Paint Company, AkzoNobel N.V., and Burke Industrial Coatings LLC.

Globally, the North American antimicrobial coatings market generated the highest revenue in 2020, due to the increasing construction of schools, hospitals, and academic and research institutions in the region. For example, the Affordable Healthcare Act facilitates the construction of healthcare facilities in North America. Additionally, the implementation of stringent hygiene regulations in companies manufacturing indoor HVAC systems has also resulted in the large-scale development and sale of antimicrobial coatings.

Thus, the growing prevalence of HAIs and the increasing awareness regarding HAIs and their prevention will fuel the market growth in the future.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size Breakdown by Segments

By Product

Powder

Silver



Copper

Surface Modifiers

E. coli



Listeria



Pseudomonas

By Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

