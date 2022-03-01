Top Market Leader – HBPA Epoxy Resin Market

“Browse 69 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 98 Pages and in-depth TOC on “HBPA Epoxy Resin Market””

HBPA Epoxy Resin Market by Physical Form (Liquid and Solid), Application (E&E Coating, Industrial Coating, and Others), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa)

The market size of HBPA epoxy resin is estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2018 and 2023.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for HBPA epoxy resin owing to its high consumption in E&E and industrial coating applications in the region. The HBPA epoxy resin coating provides thermal transfer, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability to the electrical products owing to its excellent adhesion and mechanical properties. Population growth and rapid industrialization are leading to an increase in demand for power generation and distribution infrastructure, which, in turn, drives the demand for HBPA epoxy resin coating in the E&E application.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

The growth of the power generation industry in developing countries and an increase in the need to protect concrete floors in industrial and commercial facilities are expected to drive the demand for HBPA epoxy resin during the forecast period. The key players in the HBPA epoxy resin market include, Hexion (US), Atul Chemicals (India), New Japan Chemical Company (Japan), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Kukdo Chemicals (South Korea), Anhui Xinyuan Chemical Company (China), SIR Industriale (Italy), Emerald Performance Material (US), and Nagase America Corporation (US). The HBPA epoxy resin market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2013 and 2018. These strategies include investment expansion, new product launch, partnership, and merger & acquisition.

Hexion is among the key players in the HBPA epoxy resin market, which has adopted investment & expansion and new product launch as its key business strategies. For instance, in June 2016, Hexion Inc. increased its R&D facilities. A new analytical laboratory was added to its technology & business center in Stafford, Texas. The expansion caters to the increasing demand for chromatography, spectroscopy, rheology, microscopy, and materials in Hexions epoxy, phenolic, and coating resins and forest products divisions.

Aditya Birla Chemicals is one of the leading manufacturers of HBPA epoxy resin; the company has adopted merger & acquisition as one of its key business strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in the global HBPA epoxy resin market. For example, in October 2013, Aditya Birla Chemicals acquired CTP Chemicals and Technologies (100% equity stake) and CTP Advanced Materials GmbH (CTP AM) (50% equity stake). The strategic acquisition is expected to strengthen Aditya Birla’s position in the epoxy resin and curing agents business in Europe. CTP AM is a marketing and development company, providing solutions for electrical and composite industries; especially for the windmill/rotor blade industry. CTP and CTP AM have a strong brand image as a specialty products supplier and solutions provider in Europe, which, in turn, strengthens Aditya Birla’s brand image in the European market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88350899

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/baking-ingredients-market-172589056.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Top Market Leader – HBPA Epoxy Resin Market