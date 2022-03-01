University Of Health Sciences Antigua Makes Monumental Agreement With Royal Crown Academic School

University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA) solidifies an agreement with Royal Crown Academic School of Toronto that will put students who want to study medicine on a direct path to admittance at the Caribbean University. This agreement will require students to have a 2.5 GPA or above and complete Royal Crown’s full curriculum before consideration. Upon completion of requirements, students will be admitted to the premedical sciences program, which is the prerequisite for admission into the University’s 4-year Medical Doctorate program.
This agreement is monumental for students committed to studying medicine, especially for a student body like Royal Crown’s, which has a large international population.
“As we know, entry into medical school in both the US and Canada is challenging, and these are outstanding high school graduates,” states UHSA President Dr. Adedayo Akande. “Royal Crown has a large international student population, who due to their visa situation, often have a difficult time enrolling in local colleges of medicine. This agreement is a major opportunity for these students to have access to the education they desire.”
While in the UHSA program, students will complete their MD curriculum, which follows United States medical school standards. During the first two years, students will be on-campus in Antigua, learning from top professors and enjoying a hands-on learning environment. In the final two years, students will complete their clinical clerkships in the United States and Canada before being awarded their doctorate.
Students graduating from Royal Crown Academic School in 2022 will be eligible for the pre-med program. For more information visit uhsa.ag or royalcrownschool.com.
