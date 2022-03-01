New Book by Larry Hales Contains Profound Secrets to Help Businesses Win Government Contracts

The second edition of the book, Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets by Larry Hales, is out, and business executives can learn some of the best-kept secrets guaranteed to help them secure government contracts

Government contracts are a known means to grow any business. By having the federal, state, or local governments as customers, businesses can enjoy unprecedented levels of growth. Sadly, getting government contracts is not easy and almost like running into the sand. Businesses typically have to battle for the limited slots, and in many cases, large corporations take the entire spoil.

While the contest for government contracts seemed unfair for small and medium-sized enterprises, the CEO of Hales Global Group, Larry Hales, released the first edition of the book, Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets with secrets to help any business get government contracts. From the first time of its release, Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets by Larry Hales has helped businesses in the United States win government contracts. Today, Larry is pleased to announce the release of the second edition, a revised compilation of best-kept secrets for businesses to win contracts.

“You will win contracts with our insider’s tips and proven to work advice,” affirmed Larry Hales. “With this comprehensive, user-friendly approach to RFP writing, you will be able to tackle the various proposals and formats, create a professional purpose statement, and backup your plan with solid data. The second edition of Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets contains well-guarded secrets that will really get the attention you want and the contracts you need.”

Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets is a 294-page government contractors guide intended to help new and experienced contractors win contracts. The book is full of tips and contains strategies proven by Fortune 500 companies. Larry has added examples of winning proposals so that readers have practical guides to securing contracts. Furthermore, Guarded Winning Proposal Secrets highlights everything there is to know about marketing and selling to the U.S. government and the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR). It demystifies regulations for the average person with a step-by-step plan that guarantees success.

To get the book, please visit www.freelancersopportunities.com. For more information, log on to www.freelancersopportunities.com/about-the-book/.

About Author

Larry Hales is the Founder, Chairman of the Board/CEO of Hales Global Group with headquarters in Washington, DC. His life involves a strict regime of traveling the world to present compelling thoughts to influence the agendas of leaders in industry and government.

Before starting his firm, Larry Hales was a White House program director for Vietnam Era Veterans under former presidents Ford and Carter. Hales has served as a special advisor to the Department of Defense (DeVenCI)program. Providing high-level emerging technology briefings to the executive council board.

Mr. Hales has served on the United States Headquarters – Small Business Administration Veterans Advisory Board and many other boards. Hales is a Vietnam Era Veteran. He is also an alumnus of Stephen F. Austin, where he started in football, track, and boxing.

For further inquiries, send an email to info@halesglobal.com or visit www.halesglobal.com.

