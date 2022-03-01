After The Roaring Success Of SolarXell, The Developer Has Now Launched SolarBlox

The new solution will make it more clean and renewable to mine crypto using solar energy. Their other innovation SolarXell has already passed the world standard as one of the finest solar builders in South East Asia.

1st March, 2022 – Thailand’s latest blockchain-based innovation is utilizing solar energy for cryptocurrency mining after passing the global standard as one of the finest solar builders in Southeast Asia.

SolarXell has successfully developed innovative renewable energy solutions, and sustainable cryptocurrency operations are all set to revolutionize the cryptocurrency space and solve the ever-persistent energy problems around the world.

As per the reports, SolarBlox, their new crypto solar mining venture, is all set to pioneer three key benefits to people around the globe. They will start by generating revenue directly from sunlight and help in offsetting the carbon footprint. They also have plans to support future financial freedom with this new venture.

As evident, solar infrastructure has long been believed to be an excellent solution for crypto mining because of its lower price to power ratio. The developers of SolarBlox are now combining the two to effectively create and directly harness revenue from the sun itself.

Their first crypto solar mining project is set up in an area of around 100,000 sqm in Thailand, which has been designed to be operated using cutting edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and Big Data. The company will be utilizing every surface of human transportation and will aim to build a Ground-Mounted Solar on land, a Floating-Solar in water, and a Solar Carport with EV Charging Station in air space.

Sam Shin, the Founder and Chairman & CEO of SolarBlox & SolarXell, was quoted as saying, “Our first milestone is powering 50% of crypto mining with clean and renewable energy. The second milestone is to make it hit 100% sustainable. Our mission is to reduce the carbon footprint 30% by 2030. Let’s make the world a better place together!”

Interested personals can watch the SolarBlox 3D Landscape Walkthrough at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUfrKZk-tvg&t=16s. One can also make a point to visit their website at solarblox.co or reach them directly at samshin@solarblox.co

